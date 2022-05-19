The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Hungary to provide up to $22 million for Hungarian Jewish University

An agreement of support was signed for further development of Milton Friedman University and expansion of its educational program.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 19, 2022 16:29
A Hungarian national flag flutters outside the Hungarian parliament building at a pro-Orban rally during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, in Budapest, Hungary, March 15, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Hungarian national flag flutters outside the Hungarian parliament building at a pro-Orban rally during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, in Budapest, Hungary, March 15, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Over the next five years, the Hungarian government will provide a total of nearly $22 million in financial aid to Milton Friedman University (MFU). An agreement was signed on Wednesday between Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics and Rabbi Shlomo Köves, the leader of Chabad-affiliated EMIH – Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities, which owns the university, located in Budapest. The funds will be used to develop and expand the institute’s range of training.

According to the agreement, the institute will also receive nearly $1.7 million in additional funding this year, bringing the amount of financial aid at disposal in 2022 to $3 m. The university will then receive $3.9m. in government funding in 2023, $4.8m. in 2024, $3.2m. in 2025, $3.2m. in 2025, and $3.5m. in 2027.

The support will be used to further develop the university and expand its educational program. As part of that effort, a teacher training course has been accredited and an international Master’s degree in Jewish Studies has been launched. Additionally, a Bachelor‘s degree in Jewish Studies will launch in 2023 with help from the Ashkenazium Institute which hosts renowned professors of Jewish studies from the US and Israel.

“The Jewish community in Hungary has made significant intellectual contributions to the prosperity of the country in both culture and science over the past 200-250 years," MFU president Dániel Bodnár said.

"That is why we consider it important that Hungarian Jewry, like other historic religious groups, also play its part in higher education and, through it, social responsibility," he said. "We hope that with this support, the university can do even more for the benefit of Hungarian society and higher education, and convey the values of the Jewish community."

Milton Friedman University is a higher education institution formerly known as King Sigismund College, purchased by EMIH five years ago and renamed after the Nobel Prize-winning American economist. The institute provides degrees in human resources, business informatics, management and administration, communication and media studies, international management, international studies, finance and accounting, sociology and more. About 35% more prospective students applied to MFU in 2021 than the previous year, and the number continues to grow.

“A university with competitive, secular disciplines and around 1,400 students, maintained by the Jewish community, is quite unique for Europe," said Rabbi Shlomo Köves, leader of EMIH. "This is an immense opportunity not only for Hungary and the Hungarian Jewish community but also for the European Jewish community.”

 



Tags university hungary jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israel needs to get ready for Russia-style sanctions - opinion

A blast this week in the southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Will the world soon accuse Israel of being like Russia?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by