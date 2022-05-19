Hungary to provide up to $22 million for Hungarian Jewish University

Over the next five years, the Hungarian government will provide a total of nearly $22 million in financial aid to Milton Friedman University (MFU). An agreement was signed on Wednesday between Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics and Rabbi Shlomo Köves, the leader of Chabad-affiliated EMIH – Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities, which owns the university, located in Budapest. The funds will be used to develop and expand the institute’s range of training.

According to the agreement, the institute will also receive nearly $1.7 million in additional funding this year, bringing the amount of financial aid at disposal in 2022 to $3 m. The university will then receive $3.9m. in government funding in 2023, $4.8m. in 2024, $3.2m. in 2025, $3.2m. in 2025, and $3.5m. in 2027.

The support will be used to further develop the university and expand its educational program. As part of that effort, a teacher training course has been accredited and an international Master’s degree in Jewish Studies has been launched. Additionally, a Bachelor‘s degree in Jewish Studies will launch in 2023 with help from the Ashkenazium Institute which hosts renowned professors of Jewish studies from the US and Israel.

“The Jewish community in Hungary has made significant intellectual contributions to the prosperity of the country in both culture and science over the past 200-250 years," MFU president Dániel Bodnár said.

"That is why we consider it important that Hungarian Jewry, like other historic religious groups, also play its part in higher education and, through it, social responsibility," he said. "We hope that with this support, the university can do even more for the benefit of Hungarian society and higher education, and convey the values of the Jewish community."

Milton Friedman University is a higher education institution formerly known as King Sigismund College, purchased by EMIH five years ago and renamed after the Nobel Prize-winning American economist. The institute provides degrees in human resources, business informatics, management and administration, communication and media studies, international management, international studies, finance and accounting, sociology and more. About 35% more prospective students applied to MFU in 2021 than the previous year, and the number continues to grow.

“A university with competitive, secular disciplines and around 1,400 students, maintained by the Jewish community, is quite unique for Europe," said Rabbi Shlomo Köves, leader of EMIH. "This is an immense opportunity not only for Hungary and the Hungarian Jewish community but also for the European Jewish community.”