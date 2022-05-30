The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UK Chief Rabbi wrote unique prayer for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 30, 2022 06:39

Updated: MAY 30, 2022 06:42
Britain's chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
On February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this anniversary, events and initiatives will take place on a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June. The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

The UK's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has written a special prayer for this once-in-a-generation event.

"We pray for the peace and prosperity of Britain and the Commonwealth, for the well-being of the House of Israel and for the redemption of all mankind under the sovereignty of God. May this, our prayer, be Your will speedily in our days, Amen."

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis

The prayer states: "Lord of the Universe, We come before You today in prayer and gratitude for the gracious goodness you have bestowed upon our Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth.

Her crown is honor and majesty; her scepter, law and morality. Her concern has been for welfare, freedom and unity, and in the lands of her dominion, she has sustained justice and liberty for all races, tongues and creeds.

Queen Elizabeth II clad in purple. (credit: AFP POOL/GETTY IMAGES)Queen Elizabeth II clad in purple. (credit: AFP POOL/GETTY IMAGES)

Seventy years have passed since Her Majesty the Queen ascended the throne.

Together with all our fellow citizens, we fervently pray that she be granted many more years of blessing so that she may continue to bring honor and glory to the Crown and to all her people.

Heavenly Father, may You continue to bestow Your blessings upon Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales and all the Royal Family and prolong their years in health and strength.

Grant wisdom and understanding to the leaders and councilors of the realm so that they and we may walk together in the paths of unity, freedom and harmony and may a new spirit inspire the nations of the world so that we may live together in righteousness and peace.

In this year of joyful remembrance and celebration, we express our deepest sentiments of loyalty, esteem and gratitude. We pray for the peace and prosperity of Britain and the Commonwealth, for the well-being of the House of Israel and for the redemption of all mankind under the sovereignty of God. May this, our prayer, be Your will speedily in our days, Amen."



