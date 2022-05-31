US revokes visa of Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu

The US has revoked the visa for one of the most senior rabbis in the religious Zionist movement — Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Israel Hayom initially reported on Tuesday. The Jerusalem Post has learned that Eliyahu’s visa was revoked about a year ago.

The reasons for the refusal of Eliyahu aren’t clear. A US Embassy spokesperson told the Post: "Visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases."

A source close to Eliyahu also told the Post that the rabbi was summoned to the US embassy without knowing what the reason for the meeting was.

“He was asked to give an embassy employee his passport and then they took out the American visa and returned the passport to him,” the source said, adding that Eliyahu and his staff were “shocked” by the way it was conducted.

The embassy later emailed Eliyahu the following email, obtained by the Post:

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu speaks at the 'Besheva' group, on February 7, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“The US consular officer has adjudicated and refused your visa application. Please follow instructions provided by the consular officer. Your case was refused for administrative processing and will remain refused under section 221(g) of the Immigration Nationality Act while undergoing such processing.”

Why was his visa taken?

Eliyahu’s office told Israel Hayom: "Despite contacting the American consulate, we have not received any explanation for the reason his visa, which was valid for decades, has been revoked. Our attempts to clarify have revealed that it was the act of anti-Zionists such as the Reform movement, entities that frequently try to attack freedom of speech and silence rabbis. After failing to silence Rabbi Eliyahu through legal means, they are now trying to shut him up through various petty tactics. There is no reason to worry — they won't succeed."

Eliyahu has received a number of invitations to visit the US from American Jewish communities, mainly regarding his involvements of combating sexual abuse in Orthodox communities.

President of the Union of Reform Judaism (URJ) Rabbi Rick Jacobs responded to Eliyahu’s allegations: “Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu is well known for his racist views which most Jews and supporters of Israel find offensive and which the Israeli Supreme Court strongly condemned. As a purveyor of hatred towards Arabs, non-orthodox Jews, LGBTQ and others, his views sully the strong moral case we regularly make on behalf of the State of Israel. Our Israeli Reform Movement’s Israel Religious Action Center (IRAC) has led and will continue to lead the legal fight against his regular incitement of racism.

We were not involved in the decision to deny him a visa but if the rabbi is upset he should undertake a thorough cheshbon hanefesh, an honest assessment of his deeds, which is surely the reason he’s not a welcome figure across the Jewish and democratic world. Rabbi Rick Jacobs, President of the Union of Reform Judaism (URJ)

The Israeli Reform movement also commented on the incident: “Rabbi Eliyahu should internalize that there are consequences to the serious racist incitement he is making, such as a ban on entering the United States. The Reform movement will continue to fight against incitement to racism because racism is not our Judaism."

Here's what Eliyahu had to say:

In an interview to Army Radio, Eliyahu said he estimates it was because of some of his public opinions; either his criticism of Reform Jews or his extremist opinion of Arabs.

Eliyahu is the Chief Rabbi of Safed and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council and heads the Iggud Rabanei Kehilot, an umbrella organization with over 300 rabbis and communities.

In 2015, Eliyahu headed an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse committed by a Safed rabbi Ezra Sheinberg against 14 women who came to him for therapy.

In 2018, Sheinberg was sentenced to at least seven years in prison.

When sexual assault allegations came out against children's author Chaim Walder back in November, Eliyahu assisted in the investigation and provided support for victims.