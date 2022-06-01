Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, delivered keynote remarks and received the inaugural Presidential Medallion of Exemplary Leadership from Yeshiva University.

“Today I wish to speak to you, the graduates, of the ubiquity, the free-flowing nature of antisemitism, and what kind of response that demands of us,” she said.

“Antisemitism, like other hatreds, has certain unique qualities. In addition to being one of the oldest, if not the oldest, hatred, it doesn't emanate from one end of the political spectrum, nor does it come from one religious, ethnic or ideological group," Lipstadt said.

"We see it across the ideological and political spectrum. We must abhor antisemitism irrespective of where it comes from. We must be nonpartisan equal opportunity fighters.” Deborah Lipstadt

Yeshiva University, “the flagship Jewish university”, celebrated its 2022 graduates with the school’s 91st commencement ceremony on May 26, attended by more than 5,000 graduates, family members, faculty, alumni, and other guests in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York.

Ishay Ribo the acclaimed Israeli singer in one of the largest Jewish stadium music concerts in North American history with over 12,000 concertgoers in attendance. (credit: YESHIVA UNIVERSITY)

Later that evening, YU extended the celebration with acclaimed Israeli singer Ishay Ribo in one of the largest Jewish stadium music concerts in North American history with over 12,000 concertgoers in attendance.

“Congratulations to the class of 2022,” said Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University. “My dear students, we need you, the Jewish people need you, the world needs you. We need the next generation of leaders whose character is shaped by our core Torah values, who will not only immerse themselves in text but also emerge from the text to be leaders with a deep reservoir of information and knowledge; who not only study our values but live our values with courage and distinction. We need fighting Jews, and we need inspiring Jews.”

More than 1,700 YU students from undergraduate and graduate programs in law, medicine, social work, education, Jewish studies and psychology were awarded degrees during commencement season.

The event also marked the in-person launch of Rise Up: The Campaign for Yeshiva University, which had been in its quiet phase until commencement. Rise Up is an ambitious, comprehensive campaign that funds scholarships, facilities and faculty to position the university for continued success.

The campaign plans to raise $613 million over the next five years to ensure student success in a changing world. This will come through investments in YU’s four areas of strategic focus: values and leadership, science and technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, and great jobs and impactful careers.

Rise Up: The Campaign for Yeshiva University has already raised more than $250 million since its quiet phase began in fiscal year 2019. Under Berman’s helm, the university has experienced significant growth in its academic rankings, enrollment and philanthropic support.

“The Torah teaches 613 ways to honor God, show respect for others and build an ethical, flourishing society,” Berman said. "Raising $613 million for scholarships, faculty and facilities reflects our core Torah values and meets our needs for the future."