UK Jewish umbrella suspends membership from EJC due to sexual abuse allegations

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 15:52
The Board of Deputies of British Jews (BOD) has decided to suspend its membership with the European Jewish Congress because of sexual abuse allegations of one of its senior members - and not taking action - according to a source close to the organization. BOD wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that "The Board of Deputies of British Jews has suspended all activities with the European Jewish Congress due to concerns about how the Congress is handling misconduct complaints."

The BOD wouldn't comment on the reason for the suspension.

The Jerusalem Post understands that the reasons relate to the fact that a senior European community member of the Congress, that has allegedly been accused of sexual abuse of women and children, hasn't been asked to step down. The BOD has been asking for months for action to be taken - after he was connected to multiple allegations of sexual assault against multiple victims.  

A source familiar with the work of the Congress said that "there is a failure of EJC to take action such as instigating an investigation, or to seek to put safeguards around this leader's activities in relation to ongoing humanitarian work - such as exposure to vulnerable young women etc."

Lack of accountability

The acquisitions of this leader have never been reported to law enforcement and members of other European Jewish organizations have looked into the matter without any bottom line regarding the allegations of sexual abuse.

Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress and the World Holocaust Forum Foundatio (credit: REUTERS)Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress and the World Holocaust Forum Foundatio (credit: REUTERS)

EJC commented on the matter, following the BOD statement: “The European Jewish Congress deeply regrets the decision of the Board of Deputies of British Jews to end its activities as an affiliate and completely rejects claims that it has mishandled alleged complaints.

"The EJC views very seriously any breaches of ethical conduct and will always act immediately to maintain the highest standards of any of its associates. We will not be commenting further on this issue at the current time in order not to prejudice the outcome of any independent investigation.”

The Jerusalem Post has spoken to the suspected leader, who has said that nothing of the mentioned allegations is true, and proven to be false by Jewish community leaders.



