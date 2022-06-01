The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Pinchas Stolper, OU rabbi who retired after abuse scandal, dies at 90

Stolper retired in 2000, the year the New York Jewish Week exposed decades of allegations of physical and sexual abuse of minors by Rabbi Baruch Lanner

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 00:03
Rabbi Pinchas Stolper delivers a Passover message to NCSY alumni on April 10, 2014. (photo credit: YouTube/JTA)
Rabbi Pinchas Stolper delivers a Passover message to NCSY alumni on April 10, 2014.
(photo credit: YouTube/JTA)

Rabbi Pinchas Stolper, a pioneer in making Orthodox Judaism accessible to young people who retired from the leadership of the Orthodox Union after a rabbi under his supervision was accused of years of sexual and physical abuse, has died at 90.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Orthodox Union focused on Stolper’s role in making its affiliated youth organization, the National Council of Synagogue Youth, a national powerhouse. Stolper died the previous day, May 25; the statement did not identify a cause of death.

“Rabbi Stolper was a trailblazing pioneer in the education of Jewish teens who served as the first full-time national director of NCSY and as the longest-serving executive vice president of the Orthodox Union.”

Orthodox Union

“Rabbi Stolper was a trailblazing pioneer in the education of Jewish teens who served as the first full-time national director of NCSY and as the longest-serving executive vice president of the Orthodox Union,” it said. “He created and developed modalities of experiential Jewish learning and living that have become the standard for inspiring commitment in Jewish students around the world.”

Stolper showed his potential for youth leadership when in 1950, at 18, he organized a protest against an official visit of a German soccer team to New York. The horrors of the Nazi years were still being revealed and Stolper was furious that a German delegation would be honored at city hall; he and about a dozen of his friends pelted the team with tomatoes.

According to an account in Matzav, an Orthodox news site, Rabbi Yitzchok Hutner, the director of Rabbeinu Chaim Berlin Yeshiva, read the news of Stolper’s arrest the next morning and declared to a colleague: “This young man has chutzpah. We need him in our yeshiva.”

The Orthodox Union (OU) was founded in New York in 1898 (credit: OU ISRAEL)The Orthodox Union (OU) was founded in New York in 1898 (credit: OU ISRAEL)

Stolper became close to Hutner, a leading figure in mid-20th century American Orthodoxy and soon rose to positions of influence within the Modern Orthodox movement.

“During more than forty years of working with Jewish youth, Rabbi Stolper built the NCSY movement from coast to coast,” the Orthodox Union wrote.

Stolper wrote a stack of books making the holidays at Shabbat more accessible to younger leaders, and also a book of advice on relationships, “Jewish Alternatives in Love, Dating and Marriage.”

Stolper also was key in advancing the career of Rabbi Aryeh Kaplan, whose writings on the Torah in the 1970s and 1980s are credited with spurring a return to Orthodoxy among young Jews.

“I … was taken by his unusual ability to explain a difficult topic — one usually reserved for advanced scholars, a topic almost untouched previously in English — with such simplicity that it could be understood by any intelligent reader,” Stolper said of Kaplan. “It was clear to me that his special talent could fill a significant void in English Judaica.”

Retiring

Stolper retired in 2000, the year the New York Jewish Week exposed decades of allegations of physical and sexual abuse of minors by Rabbi Baruch Lanner. Stolper told the Jewish Week at the time that he had been made aware of some of the allegations but could not substantiate them to the point of taking action. Stolper appeared to dither about the worthiness of Lanner, who went on to serve nearly three years in prison for abusing two girls at a New Jersey school.

“He has had such a magnificent impact” on young people “despite some obvious sickness that is not sexual but has to do with needing to be in control,” Stolper, who was then the Orthodox Union’s executive vice president, said of Lanner.

Stolper, Lanner and another official left the Orthodox Union in the wake of an investigation. The Orthodox Union billed Stolper’s departure as a retirement and not necessarily related to the scandal.

Five women last year filed a lawsuit against Lanner, the Orthodox Union and NCSY, and Hillel Yeshiva High School in Ocean, New Jersey, seeking redress for the abuse.

Stolper is survived by his wife, Elaine, his daughter Michal and his son, Akiva. Another daughter, Malki, died in 2008.



Tags rabbi obituary Orthodox Union sexual abuse abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by