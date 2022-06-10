The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US Congress members celebrate Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill

The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus and its 60+ members have met annually to mark Jerusalem Day since 2006, when the Pro-Israel caucus was established.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 10, 2022 00:28
Leopoldo Martinez, Rep. Doug Lamborn, Rep Steve Chabot, IAF Executive Director, Mark Milosch, Rep. Ron Estes, Rep Joe Wilson. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Leopoldo Martinez, Rep. Doug Lamborn, Rep Steve Chabot, IAF Executive Director, Mark Milosch, Rep. Ron Estes, Rep Joe Wilson.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The Israel Allies Caucus in the US Congress held its annual "Jerusalem Day" gathering – marking the 55th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem after the Six-Day War – on Capitol Hill Wednesday. 

The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus and more than 60 of its members have met annually to mark Jerusalem Day since 2006, when the caucus – the only bipartisan Pro-Israel caucus in Congress – was established. 

Members include Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Steve Chabot (R-OH), Juan Vargas (D-CA), and Chris Smith (R-NJ).

"On Jerusalem Day, Israel celebrates the restoration in 1967 of its ancient capital city to Israeli sovereignty,” Lamborn, the caucus’ Co-Chair, said. “This was a great day for the Jewish people and for everyone who believes in the right of every nation to exercise its sovereignty within secure borders."

Israelis take part in Jerusalem Day flag march in front of Damascus Gate, May 29, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Israelis take part in Jerusalem Day flag march in front of Damascus Gate, May 29, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Israel Allies Foundation

The caucus was established as the first “sister Caucus” or branch of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, a faith-based Pro-Israel caucus that has since transformed into the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) – the umbrella organization for the now-50 Pro-Israel caucuses developed by the IAF.

“As the only bipartisan pro-Israel caucus in the US Congress, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus plays an important role in stressing the nonpartisan nature of the US - Israel alliance,” explained IAF President Josh Reinstein. “Faith-based diplomacy unites congressmen across the political divide on the basis of their shared values, which includes support for Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people.”

The IAF coordinates with over 50 member caucuses from nations as far as Cameroon, Estonia, Japan and more. 

“Jerusalem Day is a day that can be honored by both Jews and Christians, and underlines the right to sovereignty within defensible borders,” IAF Executive Director Mark Milosch said. “The IAF chooses to honor this day on Capitol Hill as its message symbolizes our mission.”



Tags congress Jerusalem day House of Representatives
