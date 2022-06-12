The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's ALYN Hospital to hold bike ride fundraiser in Washington, DC

The event, on June 12, will benefit ALYN Hospital, the only pediatric rehabilitation center in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 06:42
ALYN Hospital Pediatric & Adolescent Rehabilitation Center
ALYN Hospital Pediatric & Adolescent Rehabilitation Center
(photo credit: Courtesy)

American Friends of ALYN Hospital is set to host the third Wheels of Love bike ride fundraiser in the United States.

The event, set to be held in Washington, DC, on Sunday, June 12, will benefit ALYN Hospital, the only pediatric rehabilitation center in Israel, which helps children with disabilities gain independence through innovative treatments and dedicated staff.

AFAH Executive Director Maayan Aviv said: "Wheels of Love facilitates a unique comradery – there are longtime riders who participated in ALYN’s first ride in 2000, families who turn the event into a multi-generational affair, and new riders every year who join to see what Wheels of Love is all about. Attendees frequently joke that the ride is akin to an adult summer camp, where you see all the familiar faces from previous years and fold in new ones who are sure to return."

"These families are forever fighting for their loved ones and hoping that things will get better. Visiting the hospital made me want to be a part of that solution for them, and that’s why I hope that the local community will ‘DCide to ride for good’ with me right here in DC next month."

Saul Shamash
A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl at Jerusalem's ALYN Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Center, in 2006.

A welcoming environment

Saul Shamash, who participated in an ALYN bike ride in Israel in 2018, discussed the kind environment he experienced:

"The people that do the ALYN ride make you feel comfortable, included, and cared for. But more importantly, after visiting ALYN in person, I witnessed how compassionately the hospital cares for the children in need there, and how much this care means to the patients and their families. These families are forever fighting for their loved ones and hoping that things will get better. Visiting the hospital made me want to be a part of that solution for them, and that’s why I hope that the local community will ‘DCide to ride for good’ with me right here in DC next month."



