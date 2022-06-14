The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Antisemitism envoy compares anti-Israel bias to US media treatment of conservatives

That double standard, she added, “needs to be addressed whether local American [news] or international,” Tishby said.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 21:59

Updated: JUNE 14, 2022 22:26
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen with Israel's new antisemitism envoy Noa Tishby. (photo credit: BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen with Israel's new antisemitism envoy Noa Tishby.
(photo credit: BOAZ OPPENHEIM/GPO)

Israeli Special Envoy for Combating Global Antisemitism and Delegitimization Noa Tishby participated in a televised political panel on Tuesday, comparing liberal bias in the US media to double standards against Israel.

Tishby, a volunteer whose position is not at the ambassador level like her US counterpart, took part in the Fox News program “Outnumbered” under her special envoy title, with Israeli Consulate in New York Spokesman Itay Milner prepping her for the show.

In a clip on the Fox News website, Tishby can be seen smiling and nodding as the panel discusses Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi’s mugshot for his drunk driving arrest, and criticizes the media for not giving it the same focus as it would if it were the spouse of a Republican politician.

After about four minutes of discussion about the Pelosis, “Outnumbered” co-host Harris Faulkner said to Tishby that it looked like she had a “visceral reaction” to some of the conversation.

“What we're talking about is an obvious double standard the media has about this story,” Tishby said, adding: “There was an attempt to kill a Supreme Court judge [Brett Kavanaugh], that's hardly been talked about in mainstream media.”

“I know this all too well as an Israeli, because talk about a double standard when it comes to covering Israel and covering the conflict in the Middle East"

Noa Tishby, Israeli Special Envoy for Combating Global Antisemitism and Delegitimization

“I know this all too well as an Israeli, because talk about a double standard when it comes to covering Israel and covering the conflict in the Middle East. This is something that I have been dealing with for a very long time so this is not something that is only in the mainstream media when it talks about American issues,” she said.

Referring to last year’s war in Gaza and the thousands of rockets Hamas launched into Israel Tishby said the media only covered it in terms of “Israel did this, Israel did that.”

That double standard, she added, “needs to be addressed whether local American [news] or international.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid appointed Tishby, an actress, producer and activist, was appointed Israel’s special envoy for fighting antisemitism and delegitimization in April.

One of her advantages the Foreign Ministry cited when announcing the appointment is that she is well-connected “with influential figures among Democrats and progressives.”

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied that Tishby spoke about partisan political issues, saying that she was present for the panel, but only spoke about issues related to antisemitism.

In the US, the position of antisemitism envoy has been elevated to the level of ambassador, which requires cabinet approval. The current US envoy is Deborah Lipstadt, an internationally known historian and expert on the Holocaust and antisemitism.

Tishby, 44, is not a government employee, and her appointment was not authorized by the cabinet.

She is best known in Israel for starring in the 1990s soap opera Ramat Aviv Gimmel, and for being the first person to sell an Israeli television show to be adapted in the US: In Treatment to HBO. She became increasingly involved in Israel advocacy after moving to Los Angeles, and last year published the book Israel: a Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.



Tags Israel US politics Noa Tishby
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by