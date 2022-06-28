The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Australian Jewish community grows to nearly 100,000 - census

In the 2021 census, 7,668 Jews said they were born in North Africa and the Middle East, including Israel and Muslim countries such as Iran or Turkey.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 21:37
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Almost 100,000 Jews live in Australia, according to the 2021 census that was published on Tuesday.

In the survey of Australian citizens, 99,956 said they practice Judaism, an increase of 9.8% compared with the 2016 census when 91,023 said they practice Judaism.

The diversity of religious affiliation increased across the Australian population, the census showed.

Religious diversity in Australia

Christianity remained the most common religion, with 43.9% of the population identifying as Christian, down from 52.1% in the 2016 census. The top five religions outside of Christianity were:

  1. Islam
  2. Hinduism
  3. Buddhism
  4. Sikhism
  5. Judaism

Among the respondents, 11,148,814 said they were Christian, 813,392 said they practice Islam, and 684,002 said they practice Hinduism.

The percentage of Australians reporting no religious affiliation increased from 30.1% in the 2016 census to 38.9% in the 2021 census.

The religion question in the census was voluntary, yet 93% of the respondents answered it, up from 91% in 2016.

How was the census prepared?

The census was prepared by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. It provides a snapshot of the cultures and languages that make up Australia by giving data on cultural diversity, country of birth, ancestry and languages used at home.

Almost half of Australians have a parent born overseas (48.2%), and the population continues to be drawn from around the globe, with 27.6% reporting a birthplace overseas, the 2021 census found.

Australia has welcomed more than one million immigrants (1,020,007) since 2017, the survey showed. The largest increase in the country of birth, outside of Australia, was India, with 217,963 additional people counted. India moved past China and New Zealand to become the third-largest country of birth behind Australia and England.

The second-largest increase in the country of birth was Nepal, with an additional 67,752 people, an increase of 123.7% since 2016.

The top five reported ancestries in the 2021 census followed previous trends and were English (33.0%), Australian (29.9), Irish (9.5%), Scottish (8.6%) and Chinese (5.5%).

Some 87,000 Jews live in New South Wales and Victoria, the census showed.

The total raw number of Jews in the 2011 census was 97,327, Peter Wertheim, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said Tuesday.

“In the 2016 census it was 91,023, the first fall recorded in 40 years, which was widely questioned as a product of the flaws in the 2016 census,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

“The total raw number of Jews in the 2021 census was 99,956, a return to the long-term trend and therefore the highest figure ever recorded in a census,” he added.

“This seems to indicate strongly that the criticisms of the 2016 census concerning the count of the Jewish population were valid,” Wertheim said.

“This seems to indicate strongly that the criticisms of the 2016 census concerning the count of the Jewish population were valid.”

Peter Wertheim, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry

In the 2021 census, 7,668 Jews said they were born in North Africa and the Middle East, including Israel and Muslim countries such as Iran or Turkey, he said.



Tags australia diaspora jews jews census
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x
5

Israeli scientists discover how to make elderly human skin young again

Elderly hand (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by