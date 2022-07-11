The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli government funded org investing NIS 30 million to boost teen travel to Israel

Each year, thousands of teens from North America travel to Israel an experience with their peers through a youth movement, summer camp, or other organization.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 11, 2022 14:46

Updated: JULY 11, 2022 14:56
Israeli government funded org investing NIS 30 million to boost teen travel to Israel.
Israeli government funded org investing NIS 30 million to boost teen travel to Israel.
(photo credit: MOSAIC UNITED)

Mosaic United is investing close to NIS 30 million, ($8 million) in teen travel to Israel through a new partnership with RootOne.

Studies show such trips have a tremendous impact on participants including on their levels of Jewish engagement compared to those with similar backgrounds who did not participate – which is reflected in those teens evaluating Jewish life on campus as a criterion when selecting a university, greater attachment to the Jewish community and Israel, intention to build and raise Jewish families and more.

"The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs is proud to invest in young men and women from all over the Jewish world and give them the opportunity to come to Israel and learn from an early age about Zionism, Jewish heritage, and culture hands-on,” Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai remarked. "It is a formative educational experience that deepens the participants’ Jewish identities and has far-reaching implications for their further studies in schools and academic institutions around the world.”

A partnership between the Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry and global Jewry, Mosaic United brings together, spurs, and equips organizations working to strengthen the connection of young Jews to their Jewish identities and Israel.

Mosaic United statements

"This partnership demonstrates the critical importance Israel places on the teen travel experience," said Gary Torgow, Chairman of Mosaic United. "Together with our partners at the Marcus Foundation, other philanthropic institutions, and The Jewish Education Project, our three-year partnership stands to nearly double the number of under-engaged teens traveling from North America to Israel."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai. (credit: ASI EFRATI) Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai. (credit: ASI EFRATI)

Increased participation will be driven by $3,000 vouchers to subsidize the cost of trips, all of which must spend at least 20 days on the ground in Israel. RootOne and Mosaic United will already increase the number of under-engaged teens coming to Israel in 2022 by 20%, by bringing 6,000 young people. In 2023 the number of participants will grow to 7,500, and by 2024 participation is projected to nearly double to 9,000.

Among other advances, the RootOne-Mosaic model for teen travel will prioritize pre-trip and post-trip engagement as well as “mifgashim,” encounters with Israeli peers before and during the trip.

“This partnership demonstrates the critical importance Israel places on the teen travel experience.”

Gary Torgow, Chairman of Mosaic United

“Pre-and post-trip engagement maximizes the impact of an Israel trip,” notes Elisheva Kupferman, Chief Strategy Officer of Mosaic United. “Pre-trip engagement primes participants to engage on key concepts and themes, while mifgash and post-trip engagement facilitates integrating this immersive experience into participants’ identities and to their ongoing lives at home and beyond.”

On Sunday, 2,000 RootOne participants gathered for the Big Tent celebration in Rishon LeZion. “Even for me, who works with this program every day, last night was a reminder that behind the numbers is a Jewish teen whose life has been transformed by a trip to Israel with their friends,” said Simon Amiel, Executive Director of RootOne.



