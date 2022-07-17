King Mohammed VI recognizes Jewish community as part of Moroccan culture

Moroccan King Mohammed VI recognized the country’s Jewish community as a component of national culture, in a statement by the royal palace.

Following “royal instruction,” Moroccan Internior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit proposed in a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Rabat that new representative bodies be formed for the Jewish community, calling their traditions “a component of the rich Moroccan culture.”

Those bodies are the National Council of the Moroccan Jewish Community, overseeing community affairs and safeguarding heritage sites, and forming regional committees, the Commission of Moroccan Jews Living Abroad, which is meant to nurture ties with Moroccan Jews around the world and defend the interests of Morocco, and the Foundation of Moroccan Judaism, meant to promote and protect Jewish-Moroccan intangible heritage and traditions.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The measures are based on King Mohammed VI’s role as “Commander of the Faithful,” which includes being guarantor of free worship for Moroccans.

Simon Wiesenthal Center Director of Global Social Action praised the announcement from Morocco, saying that it “strengthens the DNA of peace and strikes a blow against religious extremists and anti-Semitism.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid walks stands next to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita as they meet in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLAL)

“The establishment of new institutions and councils also signals that Moroccan Jewry have a continuing role in the nation’s culture and heritage into the future,” Rabbi Cooper noted. “We can only hope that the steps King Mohammed VI has taken will inspire and embolden Arabs and Muslims around the world to follow Morocco’s lead.”

“We can only hope that the steps King Mohammed VI has taken will inspire and embolden Arabs and Muslims around the world to follow Morocco’s lead.” Rabbi Cooper

Morocco and the Jewish people

Morocco and Israel reestablished diplomatic relations in 2020. There about half a million to one million Israelis of Moroccan-Jewish descent.

About 3,000 Jews living in Morocco, communities thought to date as far back as the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 70 CE, which grew significantly after the expulsion of Jews from Spain in 1492.

The announcement from Rabat came two days before Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli moved forward with opening the Allenby Crossing between Israel and Jordan 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with Morocco helping mediate the process between Israel and Palestinians, who are the primary users of the crossing.