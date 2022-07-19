The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Shaked to 'Post:' Jewish-American sex offender won't get aliyah approval

Baruch Lanner is a former orthodox rabbi who was convicted of child sexual abuse.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 19, 2022 13:20

Updated: JULY 19, 2022 13:21
Ayelet Shaked, Minister of the Interior, at a cabinet meeting on July 10th 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ayelet Shaked, Minister of the Interior, at a cabinet meeting on July 10th 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Jewish-American sex offender Baruch Lanner won't receive aliyah approval, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked affirmed on Tuesday,  responding to a request from The Jerusalem Post.

"Baruch Lanner received a visa that was temporary, following the decision of the previous Minister of the Interior, who also did not find it necessary to approve his aliyah status in light of the background of the offenses," said the statement. "The Interior Minister clarified this morning that in light of his serious actions,  she does not intend to approve his application for citizenship at the end of the temporary visa in his possession."

Lanner is a former orthodox rabbi who was convicted of child sexual abuse. He was the principal of Hillel Yeshiva High School in Ocean Township, New Jersey. In addition, Lanner was the director of regions for the Orthodox Union's National Conference of Synagogue Youth (NCSY).

As published by the Post, the Rabbinical Council of America, one of the most prominent and central rabbis organizations in North America, sent a letter to Interior Minister Shaked on Monday regarding the citizenship application of Lanner.

The letter was signed by Rabbi Binyamin Blau, President of the RCA and Rabbi Mark Dratch, Executive Vice President of the RCA. The rabbis wrote to Shaked in order to "express our concern that convicted serial sex offender Baruch Lanner was granted temporary residency status in Israel and that his request for citizenship is under consideration by your ministry."

Mug shot of Baruch Lanner. (credit: WIKIPEDIA) Mug shot of Baruch Lanner. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

They added that "Lanner served nearly three years in prison for sexually assaulting students at a Jewish high school. There are reports that he committed an array of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse involving dozens of teenagers for whom he was responsible. These cases continue to impact his victims as well as the Jewish community in North America."

"We are very concerned that granting him citizenship would erase the relevance of this listing and enable him to disappear into general society, clearly a threat to public health and safety," they wrote and stressed to Shaked that "We urge you to deny his application for citizenship."

"Baruch Lanner received a visa that was temporary, following the decision of the previous Minister of the Interior, who also did not find it necessary to approve his aliyah status in light of the background of the offenses."

Ayelet Shaked

Baruch Lanner's history 

According to a report last week by JTA, 72-year-old Lanner served nearly three years in prison for sexually assaulting students at a Jewish high school in New Jersey. According to the report, he has been granted a temporary residency visa that will allow him to stay in Israel while the country’s Interior Ministry reviews his request for citizenship.

In 2000, following reporting by the New York Jewish Week, Lanner’s former employer, the Orthodox Union, launched a probe indicating that Lanner was responsible for an array of sexual, physical and emotional abuse involving dozens of teenagers in his charge. He was convicted in 2002 of endangering the welfare of two girls during his time as principal of Hillel Yeshiva High School in Deal, New Jersey, in the 1990s.

According to Haaretz, Lanner and his second wife arrived in Israel as tourists and submitted their request for citizenship after landing, thereby circumventing the Jewish Agency, which handles citizenship requests in the United States and tends to reject those with criminal records. Lanner had been living variously in New Jersey and Florida.

 JTA contributed to this report. 



Tags aliyah ayelet shaked diaspora sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by