The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

How French author Anne Berest confronted her family’s Holocaust story

The success of what Berest calls her anxiety-filled “identity research” is an “encouraging sign of awareness by society of the Holocaust amid troubling times,” she told JTA.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: JULY 23, 2022 01:35
Anne Berest attends the Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France, April 4, 2022. (photo credit: ARNOLD JEROCKI/WIREIMAGE/VIA JTA)
Anne Berest attends the Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France, April 4, 2022.
(photo credit: ARNOLD JEROCKI/WIREIMAGE/VIA JTA)

On a snowy day in 2003, Lélia Picabia received a postcard at her Paris home. Mysteriously, it contained only the first names of four of her ancestors who had perished in the Holocaust.

A linguist and Jewish mother of two, Picabia filed away the unsigned postcard in her correspondence archive. She found it vaguely threatening and wanted it out of sight.

But the postcard, featuring a picture of an opera house that used to be a former headquarters of the Nazi occupation of Paris, was never really out of mind. Questions about the author’s identity and intent kept nagging her.

Finally in 2019, Picabia and her daughter, author Anne Berest, 42, embarked on an investigation that not only likely solved the mystery — private detectives and a graphologist helped Berest identify the likely sender — but also helped them retrace their family’s hitherto unknown history.

The duo turned their research into a literary hit in “The Postcard,” an award-winning French-language bestseller published last year. The work of auto-fiction examines how the traumas of the Holocaust are playing out in the minds of French Jews today, as many of them question their future due to rising antisemitism.

Vel' d'Hiv Monument - More than 13,000 French Jews were rounded up in Paris by the Nazis in 1942. (credit: LEONIEKE AALDERS VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/CC BY-SA 3.0)Vel' d'Hiv Monument - More than 13,000 French Jews were rounded up in Paris by the Nazis in 1942. (credit: LEONIEKE AALDERS VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/CC BY-SA 3.0)

Berest's success

“[W]ithin French society, alongside the antisemitism, there are many who are interested in and empathetic toward Jews.”

Anne Berest

The success of what Berest calls her anxiety-filled “identity research” is an “encouraging sign of awareness by society of the Holocaust amid troubling times,” she told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an interview.  

A gripping personal account styled as a whodunit, featuring private eyes and descriptions of Resistance-era tactics, the book unpacks the saga of a family that the Nazis and collaborators very nearly succeeded in wiping out. “The Postcard” won the prestigious Renaudot Prizen in the students’ literature category, the Sciences Politiques Student’s Prize and the first American version of the even more prestigious Goncourt Prize.

The critical acclaim isn’t unexpected of Berest, a seasoned writer who co-authored the 2014 international hit “How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are,” a lighthearted ode to her city’s women. But critics were impressed by the range the new book demonstrated.

She was astonished and encouraged by the tens of thousands of book sales, and the many interviews and requests for public readings. This showed that “within French society, alongside the antisemitism, there are many who are interested in and empathetic toward Jews,” Berest said.

Books about the Holocaust certainly have a sizeable readership in France. “The Children of Cadillac,” another auto-fictional work spanning three Jewish generations by philosopher Francois Noudelmann, was published last year to critical acclaim and commercial success. (It was removed from the Goncourt shortlist for fear of a conflict of interest after Noudelmann’s girlfriend, who was on the award’s jury, wrote a scathing review of “The Postcard.”)

Tatiana de Rosnay’s Holocaust epic from 2006, “Sarah’s Key,” is one of the best-read novels written in French this century, with over 11 million copies sold in dozens of countries. A cinematic adaptation starred Kristin Scott Thomas.

But few Holocaust books in France have examined the role of Holocaust trauma in the thinking of French Jews today. Tens of thousands of French Jews have left the country for Israel alone in recent years following deadly Islamist attacks against them and hundreds of antisemitic assaults. Berest’s cousin also now lives in Israel.

The process of deciding whether to immigrate for safety is a recurrent, central theme in the book, both in the parts set before the Holocaust and after.

The book includes such conversations that Berest herself had with her friends and family — conversations that used to be rare 20 years ago but which have since become commonplace.

One such conversation happened in 2019 at a Passover seder dinner that she attended with her life partner, Georges, who is also Jewish.

“You are essentially living the prospect of reliving what your father experienced during the war,” Georges’ best friend, William, tells him during a conversation on whether the time has come to leave France due to antisemitism and the far-right’s electoral successes.

The book is personal, revisiting moments in Berest’s own life where she experienced antisemitism. A swastika was painted on her home in 1986, and later, a teacher who had lovingly mentored her suddenly began treating her coolly upon discovering her ancestors had died in Auschwitz.

It traces her childhood and youth, during which she had oscillated between shame and pride in her Jewishness, and it tells how she came to own her Jewish identity in recent years. (Berest frequents a Reform congregation now, though she says she is not very observant.)

The book also recounts Berest’s dilemmas as a parent upon hearing that her elder daughter, 10, is going through similar issues to those Berest had encountered growing up.

As Berest was conducting her deep dive into her family’s Holocaust history, her daughter remarked one day that she wished she was not Jewish because “at school they don’t like Jews.” She was referring to a Muslim classmate who had excluded her from soccer matches during recess.

When Berest and Georges discuss whether to complain to the principal, Berest says, “I’m not going to report the son of an immigrant cleaning lady.” 

Acknowledging this attitude was patronizing, she decided to speak with the principal anyway. But she came away shocked by his perceived reluctance to act.

Large parts of the book, which is 512 pages, are also devoted to telling the recent history of Ashkenazi Jewry through the biographies of Berest’s ancestors, beginning in 19th-century Russia. The plot runs through Poland, 1920s France, the United States, pre-state Israel, Nazi-occupied Europe, newly independent Eastern Europe and then back to modern-day Paris.

But the book begins with an attempt by Berest to explain to non-Jewish readers what being Jewish means to her. After an introduction to Judaism, the book quickly moves into the heart of some very parochial debates and discussions.

In one of them, a Jewish woman who is more involved in communal life than Berest accuses the author over dinner of not “really being Jewish,” allegedly for not caring enough about antisemitism.

But caring, and caring enough to leave, are two different things, as Berest discovered in her research

“It became a traumatic question: Why did my family not leave?” said Berest, whose grandmother’s siblings and parents obeyed the authorities during World War II and were murdered. Her grandmother, meanwhile, escaped Nazi-occupied Paris for the countryside, where she survived in hiding. Still other relatives had left Europe before the war.    

“Will I, who come from a family that failed to get out of harm’s way, be able to? I became obsessed by this question. It’s the book’s central interrogation,” she said.

Could she and French Jews be living presently through such a moment?

“I have moments of rising anxiety, which is undoubtedly in part inherent to my identity,” Berest said. “As a good Ashkenazi, anxiety is part of who I am.”



Tags Holocaust France diaspora jews france jews french jews diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by