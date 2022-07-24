The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Latin-Jewish Alliance launched to combat disinformation, hatred in media

"Many Latino and Jewish organizations fight discrimination individually...the goal is to unite and amplify voices from both communities and make a real difference."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 24, 2022 23:24

Updated: JULY 24, 2022 23:42
The sign of Anti-Fake News center is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, November 1, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/PATPICHA TANAKASEMPIPAT)
(photo credit: REUTERS/PATPICHA TANAKASEMPIPAT)

Fuente Latina, a leading non-profit, non-partisan media organization headquartered in Miami, launched the Latin-Jewish Media and Entertainment Alliance this week to fight the rise in disinformation and hate campaigns targeting the communities.

Recognized for its work connecting diverse Hispanic and Jewish audiences through media, Fuente Latina created the Alliance following appeals for solutions.

“In recent years, both Hispanics and Jews have been the targets of disinformation and discrimination campaigns in both legacy media and online platforms," said Leah Soibel, the CEO and founder of Fuente Latina.

She explained that "digital animosity often escalates into deadly attacks.

Such violence was tragically witnessed again on July 4 in Highland Park, a city with high populations of Hispanics and Jews, where innocent members of both of our communities were murdered. In this climate, mutual support between our two communities is essential,” Soibel said. 

“While many Latino and Jewish organizations fight discrimination individually, the goal of the Alliance is to unite and amplify voices from both communities and make a real difference by working together,” she said. 

BICYCLES AND a stroller, among other abandoned personal belongings, are removed by FBI agents from the scene of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS) BICYCLES AND a stroller, among other abandoned personal belongings, are removed by FBI agents from the scene of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS)

Soibel added that we can expect a series of activities and events in the near future, to advance the goals of the Alliance.

'Time for us to unite our voices'

Joshua Mintz, COO of Dori Media Group and a prominent Spanish language TV executive with a 30-year career spanning senior positions at Telemundo, Televisa and Univision, is taking the lead as President of the Alliance. 

“The responsibility of the entertainment industry in the fight against inequality is fundamental, which is precisely why this alliance is a big step,” explained Mintz.

 “It is time for us to unite our voices and face hate together. As media and entertainment professionals, we are in a unique position to generate much-needed change, make an impact, and take a stand against new manifestations of ancient hatred. We aspire to build bridges that connect our communities to achieve a unity of solidarity and commitment toward mutual understanding and respect,” Mintz said.

Celebrated media and entertainment professionals who joined the Alliance so far include Marco Antonio Regil, Lucia Mendez, Oswaldo Rios, Fernando Allende, Ismael Cala, Marjorie De Souza, Leila Cobo, Maribel Guardia, Raul de Molina, Enrique Santos, Aylin Mujica, Ninel Conde, Michelle Galvan, Doctor Campos, Hernan Orjuela, Sarah Mintz, Christian Carabias, as well as the renowned actress Carmen Salinas who signed before her passing, and many others.

2 collages with some of the Latino stars that signed the Alliance and also a picture of Leah Soibel (CEO of Fuente Latina) and Raúl de Molina (credit: LATIN-JEWISH ALLIANCE) 2 collages with some of the Latino stars that signed the Alliance and also a picture of Leah Soibel (CEO of Fuente Latina) and Raúl de Molina (credit: LATIN-JEWISH ALLIANCE)

"The Latin-Jewish Alliance is an initiative that promotes unity, inclusion and tolerance. It is very important to join, since we are communities that have been impacted for decades, and we cannot stand by and witness acts of discrimination, inequality and disinformation without saying anything," said the well-known Mexican TV presenter Marco Antonio Regil.



