The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

JFNA announces $1 million campaign to support Ukrainian refugees in US

Jewish Federations have collectively raised $72 million for humanitarian aid since the fighting broke out in Ukraine.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 20:33
Refugees from Ukraine wait to board a bus to Warsaw after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland, March 17, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Refugees from Ukraine wait to board a bus to Warsaw after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland, March 17, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

WASHINGTON - The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) launched on Wednesday a $1 million campaign, the Ukrainian Resettlement Grant Initiative, to support refugees seeking safety in the US.

"Jewish Federations of North America will provide local Federations with matching grants provided by a group of philanthropists led by the Shapiro Foundation and the Combined Jewish Philanthropies, to build capacity within social service organizations to support Ukrainians refugees in their communities,” said Elana Broitman, SVP of Public Affairs at Jewish Federations of North America.

“Grants of approximately $1 million will be distributed, and the first grants have already been awarded to six Federations: Jewish Federation of Buffalo, Westchester Jewish Coalition for Immigration in partnership with UJA-Federation of New York, UJA Federation of Greenwich, Jewish Federation of Delaware, Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, and Greater Miami Jewish Federation,” she said. 

“Together with our generous partners, Jewish Federations and partner agencies are able to take our understanding of the refugee experience along with our long history of refugee resettlement, to support displaced Ukrainians in our own communities," Broitman said.

In addition to resettlement efforts and advocacy, Jewish Federations have collectively raised $72 million for humanitarian aid since the fighting broke out in Ukraine.

Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

“The Jewish people have been refugees in so many countries, yet we have been blessed with freedom and protection in the United States,” said Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America. “Supporting refugees and vulnerable populations is a Jewish value and we see it as both our duty and privilege to lend a hand to our neighbors in need, regardless of their faith or background.”

Jewish Federations of North America partnered with the Shapiro Foundation earlier this year to help communities in their efforts to resettle Afghan refugees, based on this same model of volunteer circles, the organization said. The initiative supported Afghan resettlement in 15 communities across 12 states. “The US is expected to absorb 180,000 refugees from Ukraine, including some who were temporarily in the country before the war broke out.”



Tags United States refugees jewish refugees Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by