The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Citing stolen antiquities scandal, Michael Steinhardt resigns from NYU board

Steinhardt agreed to surrender $70 million worth of ancient artifacts that were looted from 11 countries earlier this year.

By ASAF ELIA-SHALEV/JTA
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 02:53

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2022 02:55
Michael Steinhardt speaks at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, May 21, 2017. (photo credit: MICHAEL BROCHSTEIN/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Michael Steinhardt speaks at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, May 21, 2017.
(photo credit: MICHAEL BROCHSTEIN/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

After 27 years in leadership roles at New York University, Michael Steinhardt, the Wall Street businessman and megadonor to Jewish causes who stands accused of illegally trafficking in antiquities and sexual harassment, has stepped down from the university’s board of trustees. 

“I regret that my antiquities collecting has impacted the university and distracted from the important work of the faculty and global community,” Steinhardt wrote in a letter to the board, according to an Aug. 2 report in Washington Square News, NYU’s student newspaper. “As a result, I have decided to step down as a Life Trustee.”

His wife, Judy Steinhardt, remains listed as a life trustee, which is a non-voting member of the board governing the university, and NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development continues to carry the family name. 

The public announcement of the resignation came in an email from NYU President Andrew Hamilton, who praised the Steinhardts’ generosity to the institution. 

The Steinhardt Museum of Natural History was originally created to look like a treasure chest but evolved into the current 'Noah's arch' like structure (credit: DAPHNA KRAUSE)The Steinhardt Museum of Natural History was originally created to look like a treasure chest but evolved into the current 'Noah's arch' like structure (credit: DAPHNA KRAUSE)

“We extend our appreciation to the Steinhardt family for their longstanding commitment to advancing the university’s interests,” Hamilton wrote to Steinhardt School students and faculty, according to the Washington Square News.

The announcement of the resignation comes nearly a year after Manhattan’s district attorney at the time, Cyrus Vance Jr., said that Steinhardt “displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions.” 

In a deal to avoid prosecution, Steinhardt agreed to surrender $70 million worth of ancient artifacts that were looted from 11 countries, including Israel, where Steinhardt is well known as a patron of arts and culture. Steinhardt has not admitted to any wrongdoing and his lawyers have suggested he was fooled into buying the stolen relics. 

Before the antiquities issue made headlines, several women came forward in 2019 to accuse Steinhardt of making inappropriate sexual advances and comments in professional settings. 

In the aftermath of these scandals, students and faculty at NYU have urged the university to rename his namesake school. 

A similar backlash is playing out in the Jewish world, where Steinhardt is a prominent figure. He helped found Birthright, the program sending young Jews on first-time visits to Israel, and he has a history of donating to cultural institutions such as the Israel Museum and another that bears his name — the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv.

An editorial in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz called on the museum to change its name, citing outcry by artists and academics, including historian Lila Corwin Berman, who wrote an essay on the issue in the wake of the antiquities trafficking announcement. 

“Whatever rewards organizations may have gained from Steinhardt’s largesse, they can’t easily wipe away the stains left behind,” she wrote. “Institutions that accepted Steinhardt’s gifts have a responsibility to follow the trail of his wealth and make amends to the nations and people he plundered.”



Tags diaspora jews antiquities new york city Jewish Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

ICYMI: Israel bans use of cash for purchases larger than NIS 6,000

Illustration photo of the new 200 New Israeli Shekel (NIS) bill. February 7, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by