Although there has been progress regarding tensions between Russia and Israel thanks to the mediation of President Isaac Herzog, heads of the Jewish Agency are expected to decide on officially ending its physical activities and presence in Russia, according to a senior source close to the organization.

The Jerusalem Post has learned that an intense meeting took place at the agency's headquarters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, where the topic of discussion was how to move all of the operations from Russia to Israel.

The implications of this "exodus" of one of the most symbolic Jewish organizations in Russia and its activities to Israel are significant. Whatever is able to be done online, such as dealing with the aliyah process, will take place digitally.

“The Jewish Agency will operate all of its work on aliyah from Israel, online or by phone,” the source said. "The problem is that there will be no way to encourage aliyah from Russia," something that the agency has been doing successfully for years.

In addition, according to the source, the agency will change its model of operation to those of philanthropic foundations. "They won't operate any physical activities in Russia after their 'exodus' from Russia, but will fund local activities or send temporary educators from Israel to assist with Jewish life," he revealed.

The agency has approximately 200 employees in Russia and three full-time Israeli shluchim (emissaries), whose contract ended during the summer and who aren't expected to return to Russia, definitely not in full capacity. The agency also hasn't found replacements for these shluchim, who run activities in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

"The consequences are that there will be no aliyah activities in Russia, in any form,” he said. “No one will give you information about aliyah and there will be no physical representative; you will have to connect to the Global Center in Israel."

The Jewish Agency operates Sunday schools across the country and supports local communities to organize events for Jewish holidays and youth activities that promote participation in long-term programs in Israel such as Masa.

Herzog calls Putin

Amid threats to stop the operations of the Jewish Agency in Russia, President Isaac Herzog spoke on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of an Israeli effort to overturn the decision.

The two presidents discussed bilateral matters between the countries, the challenges of the Jewish Diaspora and the ongoing crisis with the agency.

Putin told Herzog that he remains committed to commemorating the Holocaust and promised to stand by Jewish communities in Russia. According to one of Herzog’s spokesmen, the discussion between the two presidents was frank and honest, with each side emphasizing important areas of cooperation between their two countries.

Ever since the news broke that Moscow had ordered the Jewish Agency to cease its operations in Russia, there has been anticipation that Herzog would be asked to call Putin. It was only a matter of time for that decision to be reached by the powers that be.

Last week, a meeting between an Israeli delegation sent to Moscow and Russian officials from the Justice and Foreign ministries hit a dead end regarding the agency’s presence in Russia.

Responding the unfolding events, the Jewish Agency told the Post that "The Jewish Agency constantly holds professional consultations in its organizational work routine regarding the status of its current activities in the various countries."

Greer Faye Cashman contributed to this report.