While speaking in the German House of Representatives, President Isaac Herzog called the international community to take practical measures against Iran on Tuesday.

The event was attended by the President of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Schulz, and members of the Bundestag.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Israel is a party to the international effort to block the radical forces sowing terror, grief, and devastation and seeking to menace everyone in the world. Even in our generation, even right now, dark forces of hate, led by Iran, threaten not only Israel, and not only stability in the Middle East, but the global order itself. Here, at this important forum in Berlin, I call on the family of nations to work firmly and assertively against Iran and its plans to develop nuclear weapons," Herzog said.

He further pointed out that the possession of weapons of mass destruction by a UN member state that calls on a daily basis for the annihilation of another UN member state is simply inconceivable.

"Threats and endeavors to annihilate Israel are inconceivable. The guideline must be clear: a state that denies the Holocaust, a state that acts out of hatred and belligerency, a state that threatens the State of Israel’s right to exist—is ineligible to sign deals that will only embolden it, is ineligible for kickbacks or funds, is ineligible for concessions, under any circumstances," he added.

Herzog called on the international community to stand on the right side of history, set clear conditions, impose fierce and essential sanctions and create an impermeable buffer between Iran and nuclear capabilities—it must act, and not back down.

"The State of Israel will defend itself and will fight by all means necessary against threats to it and to its citizens. I call on the whole world: don’t stand idly by," he said.