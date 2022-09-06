An Israeli think-tank has recommended that the Israeli government invest in strengthening Jewish education in the Diaspora and in creating curricula for Israeli public schools to study the history of modern diasporic and Jewish life outside of Israel.

The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) released the findings of its 8th annual Jewish World Dialogue in a webinar with the participation of the chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, MK Merav Ben Ari, and JPPI President Prof. Yedidia Stern.

The Dialogue process included discussions with over 300 Jewish leaders and young influencers in North America, Australia, and Israel.

The study focused on the commitment laid out in the 2018 Basic Law: Israel – the Nation State of the Jewish People, according to which the State of Israel will act to maintain ties between the state and the Jews living outside of it and act “to preserve the cultural, historical and religious heritage of the Jewish People among Jews in the Diaspora.”

Following the Dialogue, JPPI called on the Israeli government to invest in developing curricula for Jewish schools and camps abroad as well as initiatives in Israel to study the history of the Diaspora and Jewish life today outside Israel's borders.

JPPI also recommended that the Israeli government invest resources in holding face-to-face meetings between Israelis and Diaspora Jews as these kinds of encounters are the best antidote to the alienation between Diaspora Jews and Israelis. Similar initiatives exist nowadays, such as the Gesher organization delegations for Israeli opinion leaders in partnership with the Diaspora Affairs ministry to visit Jewish communities worldwide.

Additionally, JPPI calls for the establishment of a collaborative framework for strengthening Jewish education in the Diaspora under the auspices of the Prime Minister's Office and/or the Ministry of the Diaspora Affairs, the Jewish Agency, The Jewish Federations of North America and Jewish leadership.

The Dialogue consisted of qualitative conversations and elicited opinions that generally cannot be discerned in survey data alone. Sixteen meetings attended by 301 male and female leaders and opinion shapers from North America, Australia, and Israel were convened, including a large group of young people aged 20-30. Israel was represented by 48 outstanding students from Tel Aviv University and the Kibbutzim Seminary.

It was led by Dr. Shlomo Fisher and Dr. John Ruskay, both senior research fellows at the Jewish People Policy Institute.

Results by the numbers

About half the Dialogue participants – 47% of all participants and 60% among the young people – perceived a distancing between Diaspora and Israeli Jews and felt that the Israelis do not know much about and are uninterested in Diaspora Jews and their needs. 71% of the young Israeli Dialogue participants agreed with this assertion.

38% of the Diaspora participants expressed a strong desire to strengthen personal and human ties with Israelis, even those with whom they disagree. According to them "acquaintance and mutual understanding" should be a central tenet in strengthening relations between Israel and the Diaspora.

93% of the Dialogue participants from North America called for the increased involvement of the State of Israel in education and in preserving the connection with Israel and the heritage of the Jewish people. 54% believe that the Israeli government should be involved in curriculum development and even financially assist those who wish to study in Jewish schools or participate in Jewish summer camps. Many requested Israel’s assistance in the teaching of Hebrew.

"If in the past the natural feeling of a large majority of Jews in Israel and abroad was that we are one nation with a strong and clear bond between its parts, it seems this feeling is being undermined among the younger generation,” JPPI President Yedidia Stern said of the results. He added that "in 200 years, historians will ask our generation what we did to ensure the future of millions of Jews. The Israeli government must take a significant step in education aimed at bringing Diaspora Judaism closer to Israeli Jews. The Dialogue shows a lack of basic knowledge, which creates alienation and indifference toward their brethren overseas."