Nerya Meir, the Head of the Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora, at the World Zionist Organization ,will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

The Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora is responsible for connecting with Jewish federations, communities, and organizations all over the world. They believe strongly that Israel is an essential part of the Jewish identity. Their mission is to connect Jews to Israel through partnerships with local organizations, impactful experiences, and educational programs.

The department works with communities in North America, Latin America, Europe and Australia and the department staff is made up of English, French, Spanish and Hebrew speakers.

They put an emphasis on building and exploring innovative projects and tools to accomplish these goals and reach new audiences and communities and most importantly, the younger generation.

The Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora is constantly looking for more opportunities to invest in Jewish communities all over the world and continuing the beautiful story of the Israel-Diaspora connection.

“We believe in connection between Jews. We believe that new programs, initiatives, and activities should be established to connect world Jewry - communities, organizations, and younger generations - to the wonderful idea of Israel”, says Nerya Meir, the Head of the Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora, “We believe in creating programs that are built from partnerships between local and international organizations that generate collaboration and common wisdom. These beliefs encompass the mission of the Diaspora Department."

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.