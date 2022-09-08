The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora - investing in Jewish communities all over the world

 World Zionist Organization Head of the Diaspora Department address the Jerusalem Post Conference

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 13:59

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 14:10
Nerya Meir, the Head of the Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora, (photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
Nerya Meir, the Head of the Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora,
(photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)

Nerya Meir, the Head of the Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora, at the World Zionist Organization ,will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

The Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora is responsible for connecting with Jewish federations, communities, and organizations all over the world. They believe strongly that Israel is an essential part of the Jewish identity. Their mission is to connect Jews to Israel through partnerships with local organizations, impactful experiences, and educational programs.

The department works with communities in North America, Latin America, Europe and Australia and the department staff is made up of English, French, Spanish and Hebrew speakers.

They put an emphasis on building and exploring innovative projects and tools to accomplish these goals and reach new audiences and communities and most importantly, the younger generation.

The Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora is constantly looking for more opportunities to invest in Jewish communities all over the world and continuing the beautiful story of the Israel-Diaspora connection.

“We believe in connection between Jews. We believe that new programs, initiatives, and activities should be established to connect world Jewry - communities, organizations, and younger generations - to the wonderful idea of Israel”, says Nerya Meir, the Head of the Department of Zionist Activities in Diaspora, “We believe in creating programs that are built from partnerships between local and international organizations that generate collaboration and common wisdom. These beliefs encompass the mission of the Diaspora Department."

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.



Tags Zionism jewish zionist World Zionist Organization
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by