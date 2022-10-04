The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

US President Biden wishes Jews a meaningful Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur epitomizes the "universal truth that we are all capable of growth and improvement," the US president emphasized.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 17:27
US President Joe Biden speaks as he meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem, July 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
US President Joe Biden speaks as he meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem, July 14, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

US President Joe Biden wished Jews around the world observing Yom Kippur an "easy and meaningful fast" in a statement issued ahead of the Jewish holiday on Tuesday afternoon.

"For Jewish communities across the United States and around the world, Yom Kippur is a sacred and solemn occasion," he wrote. 

The president noted that "on this Yom Kippur, our hearts are with all Americans in the path of Hurricane Ian, especially those whose synagogues are shuttered and who will have to break their fast without loved ones beside them."

"As these Days of Awe come to a close, let us all take this opportunity to face the injustice and inhumanity in our world honestly and resolve to do our part to mend what is broken."

THE JEWISH CALENDAR year that ended last week, 5780, featured unforgivable errors that will take the country years to recover from. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE JEWISH CALENDAR year that ended last week, 5780, featured unforgivable errors that will take the country years to recover from. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Yom Kippur epitomizes the "universal truth that we are all capable of growth and improvement," Biden added.

"G’mar Chatimah Tovah—may we all be sealed in the Book of Life."



Tags American Jewry Judaism United States Yom Kippur Joe Biden
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
3

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Yom Kippur fast times 2022
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by