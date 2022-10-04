US President Biden wishes Jews a meaningful Yom Kippur

US President Joe Biden wished Jews around the world observing Yom Kippur an "easy and meaningful fast" in a statement issued ahead of the Jewish holiday on Tuesday afternoon.

"For Jewish communities across the United States and around the world, Yom Kippur is a sacred and solemn occasion," he wrote.

The president noted that "on this Yom Kippur, our hearts are with all Americans in the path of Hurricane Ian, especially those whose synagogues are shuttered and who will have to break their fast without loved ones beside them."

"As these Days of Awe come to a close, let us all take this opportunity to face the injustice and inhumanity in our world honestly and resolve to do our part to mend what is broken."

Yom Kippur epitomizes the "universal truth that we are all capable of growth and improvement," Biden added.

"G’mar Chatimah Tovah—may we all be sealed in the Book of Life."