Thai military officer shoots at Israeli after having affair with his wife

The Israeli later claimed the Thai translator at the police station "convinced him" to drop all charges against the officer.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 02:47
Police officers stand guard before the start of the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017 (photo credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERS)
Police officers stand guard before the start of the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017
(photo credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERS)

A Royal Thai Armed Forces officer opened fire toward an Israeli café owner in Thailand over an alleged affair between the officer and the Israeli's Thai wife, according to reports in the South Asian country.

The Thai officer also made direct threats on the Israeli's life, as per the reports on the incident which occurred back in August.

The incident reportedly began when the 53-year-old Israeli, who had been living in Thailand for several years with his wife, confronted the 51-year-old Thai military officer in his coffee house after he suspected his wife of adultery.

In response to being asked by the Israeli to leave the café, the officer shot five times at the ground and a further four times toward the Israeli.

Police 'convinced' Israeli to drop charges against the officer

Following the incident, the Israeli reported attempted to file a police complaint in Pattaya, where he lives with his children. However, he claims that the Thai translator at the police station "convinced him" to sign a disclaimer in which he agreed to drop all charges against the officer.

Soldiers march during the annual Military Parade to celebrate the Coronation of King Rama X at the Royal Thai Army Cavalry Center in Saraburi province, Thailand January 18, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)Soldiers march during the annual Military Parade to celebrate the Coronation of King Rama X at the Royal Thai Army Cavalry Center in Saraburi province, Thailand January 18, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN)

Eventually, after news of the incident broke in Thai media, the officer was arrested on suspicion of carrying a live weapon in a public area. He was released from police detention until the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The Thai military also announced it will consider taking "significant actions" against the officer. News of the shooting attack comes after a Thai former policeman killed 37 people, including 22 children, during a knife and gun rampage at a daycare center, raising questions over gun safety laws in Thailand.



Tags Thailand crime police Israelis gun control
