American Jewish philanthropist: AIPAC isn’t lobbying against Iran deal

“Gulf diplomats to the US and world leaders have been asking me ‘when is the other guy coming back?’” Jewish American philanthropist Robert (Bobby) Rechnitz claimed in an interview to The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday from his home in Los Angeles.

Rechnitz, a supporter of the Likud party and its chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that since Netanyahu stepped down from his role as Israeli prime minister a year-and-a-half ago, Israel and the US have abandoned the Abraham Accords and haven’t been taking the Iranian threat seriously.

“Nobody has done anything,” he quoted these anonymous leaders, speaking of the Abraham Accords and the The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Rechnitz, a member of a well-known philanthropic orthodox family that funds religious institutions, was instrumental in the passage of the US Iron Dome Legislation and lobbying the Biden administration against re-entering the proposed new Iran Deal. The prominent Los Angeles-based real estate developer and philanthropist is now pushing Abraham Accords countries to rally together against Tehran and move negotiations between Israel and the Arab world forward.

A bird flies by the United States Capitol building in Washington, US, March 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo)

Having shuttled back and forth throughout the region, he said he is concerned that neither the current Israeli or American administrations have done enough to widen the family of nations in the accords or push back against Tehran’s race to the bomb. He said he is equally “shocked” at the inaction of major American Jewish organizations on both fronts.

Are all parties in touch with Israeli media?

Rechnitz hasn’t spoken to the Israeli media for more than a decade. In fact, the last interview he gave was to the Post in 2008, when he decided to begin supporting the Jerusalem Conference; the annual conference of the conservative Israeli Arutz Sheva news group.

“As a Likud loyalist, did you view the conference as a vehicle for paving the way for opposition leader Netanyahu to become the next prime minister?” He was asked by the Post’s Ruthie Blum in 2008 about the Jerusalem Conference. “I don't know if this conference could have accomplished that, but it's certainly my personal desire. He's long overdue to be prime minister.”

Rechnitz, who said he doesn't represent any Jewish organization while speaking to the Post, said that he decided to become more active in the past few months, since he felt that there is a lack of action from the end of Jewish institutions and from the Israeli government with implementing the Abraham Accords.

“I was in a leadership role for different Jewish organizations but I’ve since left them,” he said without mentioning their names. He continued by saying that he “hired a consultant, two or three lobbyists in Washington DC and one guy in my office,” in order to promote his values and ideals regarding Israel. “I went to Washington every other week and we just walked the halls of Congress.”

Since he had no name for his current diplomatic or lobbying activities, Rechnitz temporarily called it the Bomel initiative, named for his company, Bomel Construction Company, which is one of the largest concrete contractors in the US.

In June, a group of representatives from Middle Eastern nations, as well as the US, met in the House of Representatives for a roundtable discussion on the proposed JCPOA’s repercussions on the Abraham Accords. Rechnitz was the host of the event and served also as moderator. The round table was attended by many ambassadors from Muslim countries as well as business leaders and politicians.

“It was a very effective meeting,” Rechnitz said of his event. “I had the Turkish ambassador show up and you know, they're warming relations right now [with Israel]. I've been working with them closely.”

He added that “I've had private discussions with most of these ambassadors and some of their higher leadership in their host countries. I've been to the UAE twice, I'm going there again, as well as to Bahrain.”

“There's a strong common denominator, which in the beginning even surprised me because I wasn't involved, obviously, in the negotiation,” he continued. “All the groundwork was done over the last 10 years,” he said of the accords.

Israel's Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz speaks at AIPAC in Washington, US, March 25, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

“It culminated under the Trump administration; we had a good formula of having Donald Trump, [son-in-law and former senior advisor] Jared Kushner, [former ambassador to Israel] David Friedman, the timing was right. I think all the preparation was done by the Netanyahu government. I'm not shy about that. I'm familiar with all the backchannels. And all the negotiations have been going on over the years.”

The leaders of these countries, according to Rechnitz, have been asking him about the return of Netanyahu. “Nobody has done anything about the Abraham Accords,” he again quoted these leaders. He voiced that he felt that “we've [Israel and the Jewish organizations] been silent for two years and Iran is going to get the nuclear bomb."

"The reason we joined together is because we all have a common enemy. I've heard this from countries that don't talk to each other, but they like Israel and they had a tough sell with their citizens, to get people to go along with it.”

Rechnitz said that he understood, after speaking to these leaders, that “the popularity of Israel in these countries has dropped since the signing of the Accords. People want to see progress. I mean, the defense contractors in Israel are doing fantastic economically, because of the cooperation, tourism is doing well.

But they want to see more. They were hoping to see more. And they're, they're looking for leadership. And to them, they aren’t seeing any leadership in Israel. There's a leadership vacuum.”

He mentioned the gas agreement between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the US, saying that Prime Minister “[Yair] Lapid wants to look good with his 15 minutes of fame. His father [former Justice minister Tommy Lapid] was a statesman. I never agreed with his politics, but he was a statesman. He was a leader. Unfortunately, I don't think Lapid has that same talent. I think he's a very talented person, perhaps in governing, but not in leading. And Israel can’t afford to have a governor. Israel needs a leader.”

Does Israel really have US-based support?

Regarding the Lebanon deal, Rechnitz said that “they announced today [the White House] that they're going to be reaffirming and strengthening the Abraham Accords, which is a lot of rhetoric. Nobody knows what it means. But it was announced at the press conference at the White House with the State Department.”

When the Post insisted that there have been actions made by the current Israeli government to strengthen the Abraham Accords, by mutual visits and dialogue between the leadership, Rechnitz answered that in his perspective, these actions aren’t enough.

“If we're talking about diplomacy, and mutual visits, I think you're right, I think the courtesy has been there. The good feelings have been there. But as far as meat on the bone, there's been no further economic deals, there's been no further economic cooperation - outside the defense industry.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington. (Brian Snyder/Reuters) (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

And the most important unifying factor is that the Sunni Arabs are aligned with Israelis: they don't want the Middle East to be under the threat of the Iranian nuclear power. And Iran is moving closer to it every day; the United States is coming to them with the political atmosphere the way it is.”

“They would like me to pass the message along; they can't say anything efficiently,” he said of the diplomats of Muslim countries who have been in touch with him. “I was there in the UN, I met with representatives of different countries who I have gotten to know over the years.

There's a commonality among them, it is the Iranian threat. And the person that identified the Iranian threat to all of them and to the world's 25 or 30 years ago, is Bibi Netanyahu.

So that's their concern: ‘Who is leading [Israel]? Who was leading the fight?’ To which I respond. Listen, there are democratic elections in Israel. If the public feels that way, then the public will vote. The public voted in the past.

"I explain to them that the Israeli political system is too democratic. Everybody has a say, even the guy with five seats can block the government from forming and he can get in as prime minister. I'm in the real estate business, you can buy a whole block. But if you have one neighbor in the middle that won't sell. There goes your development.”

Asked if Netanyahu should step down from leadership of the Likud if he isn’t able to form a government in the upcoming elections, Rechnitz explained that “My personal view has always been that he [Netanyahu] views himself as the guardian of the Jewish people.

Now, that sounds very grand, but I knew his father. And I know where he comes from. And I believe that he had other choices, rather than continuing leading the government and putting up with it. It's not easy to be a prime minister, it's certainly not easy to be a prime minister of Israel.

It's certainly not easy to be one of the leaders of the Jewish people. Some people just want to go back to their day job. Here's a man who's an historian and an economist. He has many interests. He would be successful at anything that he did. But he doesn't sleep at night, because he's worried about the safety of Israel.”

Rechnitz added that Netanyahu is also “worried about the Iranian threat in particular and how this all turned around through the political system in the last two years. I believe that he's the one who could stand up to the Biden administration. Joe Biden is a good man. He enjoys a wonderful relationship with Netanyahu. They've had a decades-long relationship, always getting along.”

He said that as an American, he won’t interfere in Israeli politics, but shared that he can voice the opinion of the leader of whom he spoke to, on these matters, as any other Jew in the diaspora. “I hope that the public looks at the big picture in terms of what's good for Israel in terms of where they fit in; in terms of global security,” he said.

He added that “you can't keep switching parties and loyalties every day. It doesn't work,” he hinted toward right-wing Israeli leaders that have established new parties in recent years.

Asked if he agreed with a statement made by former ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, insinuating that he preferred investing in the relationship with Evangelical Christians and orthodox Jews instead of the broader American Jewish community, Rechnitz said that he’s “not sure,” that he agrees.

“I agree that during the time that Ron Dermer was in Washington, those were probably the toughest years for an Israeli ambassador to the US,” he said. “Having a very charismatic leader in the White House who put enormous pressure on Israel through Ron Dermer [Barack Obama], who put enormous pressure on the Israeli prime minister at the time - it was difficult times.”

He said that “I'm not sure that I agree that it's just the evangelicals and orthodox Jews today,” that support Israel. “It's a matter of education,” he added. “Just like the Israeli public has to be enlightened, by outside forces, by what I see people like myself, I'm just sharing my observations and the observations of those who spoke to me, with you.”

An AIPAC attendee sport a US-Israel themed suit (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Rechnitz said that he would advise the Israeli government to create a position of a Hasbara (Israel advocacy) minister, “I would say that Israel needs to appoint a Hasbara minister, who wasn’t born in Israel; Who is an import from the United States, the UK or from another Western country, who understands marketing. It should be somebody very young and totally inexperienced in politics,” he said with a smile, “because it's not about politics. It's about branding and getting your message out there.”

Rechnitz also insinuated that Jewish based organizations such as AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) aren’t standing up for Israel as he would expect them to.

“I think there are leadership organizations that should be terribly concerned about the future of the Jewish people, the Jewish country and the West,” he said towards the end of the interview. “I don't see anyone intensely lobbying the United States government, the House, the Senate, to completely suspend any discussion on the Iran deal.

And the fact that this Lebanon deal just came up now as a side appetizer makes it even worse. That is their job,” he said of the Jewish organizations, “they're supposed to be looking out for Israel and for the West's interest and I don't see it being done. If it's such a big secret that's being done behind the scenes. It's interesting that the Abraham Accords members, the members of Congress and Senate that I speak to aren't aware of those efforts.”

Questioned if AIPAC isn’t lobbying against the Iran deal, as it says it is, Rechnitz responded that “I haven't seen anything. I know many of the Congress members and senators that voted for the last Iran deal, continue to have support [from AIPAC],” he concluded.