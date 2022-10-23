The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Elie Weisel Foundation to launch new ‘hybrid’ philanthropic strategy

The organization said its new approach will not only support human rights through funding but also through working side by side with human rights groups.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 02:16
Nobel Peace Prize winner and Holocaust survivor Elie Weisel (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Nobel Peace Prize winner and Holocaust survivor Elie Weisel
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

The Elie Weisel Foundation for Humanity (EWF) announced last week that it plans to launch a new philanthropic strategy to promote human rights across the globe.

The organization said its new approach, which it calls a "hybrid approach," will not only support human rights through funding but also through working side by side with human rights groups.

Furthermore, EWF's revamped grantmaking program will provide funding to educators who the group believes embody the legacy of Holocaust survivor, writer and human rights activist Elie Weisel and to educational programs "inspired by Jewish Values," the group said, adding that "The Foundation is seeking to support programs and projects that foster dialogue, especially in engaging ways."

Additionally, EWF plans to promote "programs that restore the rights and dignity of the Uyghur population" with activist grants. The foundation said it will award at least one grant, worth between $50,000 and $200,000, in each portfolio in 2022

“The values my father stood for – combatting indifference, educating youth, calling out injustice, and defending human rights – continue to be the moral bedrock of the Elie Wiesel Foundation,” said Elisha Wiesel, co-chair of EWF. “We are so excited to announce our new grantmaking program to provide nonprofits that embody those values with the resources to achieve lasting impactful change.”

Entrance to a school in Turpan, a Uyghur-majority city in Xinjiang, in 2018. The sign at the gate, written in Chinese, reads: ''[You are] entering the school grounds. Please speak Guoyu [''the national language'', i.e. Mandarin Chinese]'' (credit: KUBILAYAXUN/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Entrance to a school in Turpan, a Uyghur-majority city in Xinjiang, in 2018. The sign at the gate, written in Chinese, reads: ''[You are] entering the school grounds. Please speak Guoyu [''the national language'', i.e. Mandarin Chinese]'' (credit: KUBILAYAXUN/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

I think it is very appropriate that his Foundation put the fate of the Uyghur people as one of its main priorities and will be focused on delivering resources and moral support to those advocating for the Uyghurs.

Natan Sharansky, EWF Advisory Board member and human rights activist

Natan Sharansky, a human rights activist and member of the EWF Advisory Board, added: “Elie Wiesel was my dear friend and trusted partner in the fight for human rights around the world. I think it is very appropriate that his Foundation put the fate of the Uyghur people as one of its main priorities and will be focused on delivering resources and moral support to those advocating for the Uyghurs. The free world cannot stay silent about China’s horrific persecution of its Uyghur minority. I know firsthand the power of outside support to those standing bravely against totalitarian regimes. That is why I am glad to serve as an Advisory Board member at the Elie Wiesel Foundation, dealing with this issue.”



Tags Human rights elie wiesel Charity philanthropy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by