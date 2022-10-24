New York leaders set to gather to declare End Jew Hatred Day

NEW YORK – Dozens of New York bipartisan elected officials and community leaders are slated to gather Monday at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan to receive praise for their support in proclaiming April 29th as “End Jew Hatred Day."

Empire State officials who have issued proclamations will be recognized for their leadership in this initiative, including State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, a Democrat who represents Rockland and Westchester counties. In May, Reichlin Melnick presented a declaration at the Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education in Suffern, NY, near the center of the large local Orthodox community, announcing April 29 as being “End Jew Hatred Day." The novel move came as New York state has seen a surge of volatile antisemitic attacks – there were more assaults on Jews in Brooklyn in 2021 than anywhere else in America.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (credit: World Jewish Congress/Shahar Azran)

Monday's assembly was organized by grassroots civil rights movement End Jew Hatred. Ambassador Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, is expected to present a Certification of Appreciation on behalf of the Jewish community.

Notable scheduled speakers also include Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project and a co-founder of the #EndJewHatred movement; and Israeli-American actor Yuval David, a self-described “Queer Zionist” who has paired his award-winning acting career with advocacy for social change.

'End Jew Hatred Day' comes amid burst of antisemitism

Earlier this year, the Anti Defamation League reported there were 51 incidents of anti-Jewish assaults in New York in 2021, representing a 325% increase over the previous year. It is the highest number of antisemitic assaults on record in New York State.