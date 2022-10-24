The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New York leaders set to gather to declare End Jew Hatred Day

Empire State officials who have proclaimed April 29 "End Jew Hatred Day" will be recognized for their leadership in the initiative, including State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 04:44
People take part in the 51st annual Israel parade in Manhattan, New York May 31, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People take part in the 51st annual Israel parade in Manhattan, New York May 31, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

NEW YORK – Dozens of New York bipartisan elected officials and community leaders are slated to gather Monday at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan to receive praise for their support in proclaiming April 29th as “End Jew Hatred Day." 

Empire State officials who have issued proclamations will be recognized for their leadership in this initiative, including State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, a Democrat who represents Rockland and Westchester counties. In May, Reichlin Melnick presented a declaration at the Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education in Suffern, NY, near the center of the large local Orthodox community, announcing April 29 as being “End Jew Hatred Day." The novel move came as New York state has seen a surge of volatile antisemitic attacks – there were more assaults on Jews in Brooklyn in 2021 than anywhere else in America. 

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (credit: World Jewish Congress/Shahar Azran) World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder (credit: World Jewish Congress/Shahar Azran)

Monday's assembly was organized by grassroots civil rights movement End Jew Hatred. Ambassador Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, is expected to present a Certification of Appreciation on behalf of the Jewish community.

Notable scheduled speakers also include Brooke Goldstein, executive director of The Lawfare Project and a co-founder of the #EndJewHatred movement;  and Israeli-American actor Yuval David, a self-described “Queer Zionist” who has paired his award-winning acting career with advocacy for social change.

'End Jew Hatred Day' comes amid burst of antisemitism 

Earlier this year, the Anti Defamation League reported there were 51 incidents of anti-Jewish assaults in New York in 2021, representing a 325% increase over the previous year. It is the highest number of antisemitic assaults on record in New York State.



Tags new york ronald lauder antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

'I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me' - Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by