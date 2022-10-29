The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Cormac McCarthy’s new novels follow two Jews named ‘Western’

In his new books, McCarthy is exploring a new soil: the American Jewish experience.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 05:19
cormac mcarthy 88 (photo credit: (Pulitzer Prize Board, Columbia University/AP))
cormac mcarthy 88
(photo credit: (Pulitzer Prize Board, Columbia University/AP))

The acclaimed novelist Cormac McCarthy is known for his haunting, apocalyptic depictions of the American South and West. But in his new books, McCarthy is exploring different soil: the American Jewish experience.

A pair of new McCarthy novels, “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris,” revolve around a brother and sister in Louisiana. Their names are Bobby and Alicia Western, and they’re Jewish.

It’s an unexpected direction for the 89-year-old McCarthy, who was raised Irish Catholic and whose books — largely elegies for the West, hence Bobby and Alicia’s surname — are rich with Christian Biblical allegory.

The famously reclusive author conducts very few interviews and hasn’t published any novels since his Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road” in 2006, so the world may never know why he chose to center his new books around Jews.

The books' Jewish identity

In “The Passenger,” which hit store shelves this week, readers learn about the Western’s family history — namely, that their father helped design the atomic bomb at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. Bobby, the protagonist, works as a salvage diver, where he encounters a plane crash with mysterious unexplained elements. His sister Alicia, a schizophrenic math genius for whom he had harbored a lifelong incestuous attraction, died by suicide a decade earlier… on Christmas, as it happens.

Photo portrait of American author Cormac McCarthy used as the first-edition back cover of his 1973 novel Child of God. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Photo portrait of American author Cormac McCarthy used as the first-edition back cover of his 1973 novel Child of God. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

It takes a while for the book to establish the characters’ Judaism, one hint that their identity might not be McCarthy’s central theme. Alongside the discussions about the atomic bomb, an early reference to “Zyklon B” (the Nazi gas used to murder Jews at the death camps) is one indicator that the book is interested in exploring one of the author’s favorite themes: the means by which modern civilization destroys itself. In his New York Times review of the novel, John Jeremiah Sullivan speculates that “the Westerns’ Jewishness stands in for the McCarthys’ Catholicism,” reasoning that the author’s family, too, must have felt like an “other” in the South. 

By titling his book about Jews “The Passenger,” could McCarthy be referencing the Holocaust novel of the same name by German Jewish author Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz (recently released in a new translation)? Written in the aftermath of Kristallnacht, the earlier novel — about a secular Jewish businessman in Berlin who slowly finds himself being targeted by Nazis — follows a directionless figure in the twilight of his society, like McCarthy’s protagonist. 

A companion book, “Stella Maris,” will be released in December. It centers entirely on Alicia, and takes the form of a Q&A session between her and a therapist at the mental institution where she is housed prior to her suicide. It’s a rare McCarthy novel to focus on a female protagonist.

Although McCarthy (whose other acclaimed books include “Blood Meridian,” “All The Pretty Horses” and “No Country For Old Men”) has rarely shown an interest in Jewish characters or themes before, Rick Wallach, the founder of the Cormac McCarthy Society, an academic group devoted to the study of his work, is Jewish.



Tags United States literature diaspora jews Jews in America
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by