The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Need to create Jewish retreats in a Birthright Israel format,' says US Jewish leader

89-year-old Greenberg, an American scholar and author, is known as a strong supporter of Israel and a promoter of greater understanding between Judaism and Christianity. 

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 09:15
Rabbi Yitz Greenberg (photo credit: Ralph Alswang)
Rabbi Yitz Greenberg
(photo credit: Ralph Alswang)

CHICAGO — A new educational program similar to Birthright could take young adults between the ages of 25 to 40 to Israel for a retreat, proposed Jewish American thought leader Rabbi Yitz Greenberg.

89-year-old Greenberg, an American scholar and author, is known as a strong supporter of Israel and a promoter of greater understanding between Judaism and Christianity. 

Pluralist "narrative retreat" 

Greenberg shared with the audience at the General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) that one of his policy recommendations regarding the future of the young leadership, is "to offer a universal, intensive Jewish experience to the 25 to 40 age cohort." In his perspective, the older ages of young adults haven't been offered relevant Jewish programming.

"Over four-to-five days, participants are offered a pluralist ‘narrative retreat,’ communicating the narrative of the Jewish people, religion and our impact on the world. Workshops would offer hands-on guidance in how to turn this narrative into a Jewish home; how to enrich family life with Jewish values; how to connect to the local Jewish community or groups," Greenberg said.

Greenberg added that this theoretical program may require creating a "Jewish outreach corps," which can be located at the Federations or in the post-college Base Hillel setting."

"The outreach officer or couple would serve as connectors to Jewish community for the newly-inspired seekers. There is ample proof in the record of past Federations missions and in leadership education programs: a rich, few days' experience can set people on a lifetime Jewish journey."

According to Greenberg, it will take major funding to offer such programs to large numbers of people, "but Federations and major Jewish foundations can do whatever they set their hearts and minds to do. We should act on the fundamental Jewish teaching that saving a life for the Jewish people, is more valuable than any amount of money."

"Over four-to-five days, participants are offered a pluralist ‘narrative retreat,’ communicating the narrative of the Jewish people, religion and our impact on the world."

Yitz Greenberg

Israeli government investing in Diaspora initiatives

He acknowledged the fact the the Israeli government has been increasingly been investing in Diaspora initiatives outside of Israel.

"Thankfully the [Israeli] government and people increasingly understand the strategic importance of diaspora Jewry to the Jewish state. I believe that as with Birthright Israel, the government would partner in funding the needed total immersion programs."

Greenberg added that he thinks the Jewish community as a whole "should reach out and recruit a next generational cohort of people to serve as rabbis, professionals and new outreach officers. They will be attracted by the message that they are part of a vital new core selected for spirit and talent who will receive unprecedented backing from the whole community. Cohort members may attend a denominational seminary, but they should be brought together across all lines for joint Jewish learning and experiences so that they will see that they are in this for the greater good of Jewry."



Tags American Jewry Zionism birthright diaspora jews
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by