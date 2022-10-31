CHICAGO — A new educational program similar to Birthright could take young adults between the ages of 25 to 40 to Israel for a retreat, proposed Jewish American thought leader Rabbi Yitz Greenberg.

89-year-old Greenberg, an American scholar and author, is known as a strong supporter of Israel and a promoter of greater understanding between Judaism and Christianity.

Pluralist "narrative retreat"

Greenberg shared with the audience at the General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) that one of his policy recommendations regarding the future of the young leadership, is "to offer a universal, intensive Jewish experience to the 25 to 40 age cohort." In his perspective, the older ages of young adults haven't been offered relevant Jewish programming.

"Over four-to-five days, participants are offered a pluralist ‘narrative retreat,’ communicating the narrative of the Jewish people, religion and our impact on the world. Workshops would offer hands-on guidance in how to turn this narrative into a Jewish home; how to enrich family life with Jewish values; how to connect to the local Jewish community or groups," Greenberg said.

Greenberg added that this theoretical program may require creating a "Jewish outreach corps," which can be located at the Federations or in the post-college Base Hillel setting."

"The outreach officer or couple would serve as connectors to Jewish community for the newly-inspired seekers. There is ample proof in the record of past Federations missions and in leadership education programs: a rich, few days' experience can set people on a lifetime Jewish journey."

According to Greenberg, it will take major funding to offer such programs to large numbers of people, "but Federations and major Jewish foundations can do whatever they set their hearts and minds to do. We should act on the fundamental Jewish teaching that saving a life for the Jewish people, is more valuable than any amount of money."

Israeli government investing in Diaspora initiatives

He acknowledged the fact the the Israeli government has been increasingly been investing in Diaspora initiatives outside of Israel.

"Thankfully the [Israeli] government and people increasingly understand the strategic importance of diaspora Jewry to the Jewish state. I believe that as with Birthright Israel, the government would partner in funding the needed total immersion programs."

Greenberg added that he thinks the Jewish community as a whole "should reach out and recruit a next generational cohort of people to serve as rabbis, professionals and new outreach officers. They will be attracted by the message that they are part of a vital new core selected for spirit and talent who will receive unprecedented backing from the whole community. Cohort members may attend a denominational seminary, but they should be brought together across all lines for joint Jewish learning and experiences so that they will see that they are in this for the greater good of Jewry."