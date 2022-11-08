European Parliament President Roberta Metsola receives King David Award

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Monday was awarded the King David Award by the European Jewish Association for "her support to the Jewish community in Europe," the multinational body announced.

Metsola received the award after she visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to commemorate victims of the Holocaust.

During the visit, Metsola laid a wreath at the Death Wall and attended a memorial ceremony, the European Parliament said.

"I struggled to comprehend how a quiet part of the world, surrounded by beautiful Birch trees, provided the setting for the worst crimes man has ever seen," Metsola said, adding that the entire world must know the "horror that stems from indifference."

Metsola added that the King David Award "will serve to me as a continuous reminder of those heinous crimes committed against humanity in the past and to recall the importance of speaking up in defense of our common values today."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks as she attends the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Metsola condemns rising antisemitism

Metsola also condemned antisemitism, which she said is "still rife in our societies."

"Holocaust deniers, conspiracy myths, disinformation and violence of every kind that targets and singles out members of our communities have no place in our Europe," she said.

Metsola also restated her commitment to establishing a permanent Holocaust memorial at the European Parliament, saying, "as a symbol of our duty to never forget, let me reiterate my intention on having a permanent Holocaust memorial in the European Parliament."

"The holocaust is the heritage of us all," she said, quoting former European Parliament president and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil.