Elon Musk tweets meme featuring Nazi imagery

Elon Musk, who became the owner of the social media platform Twitter in October, tweeted imagery of a German Nazi soldier in a meme comparing modern social media to communication methods in the early 20th century on Monday.

How times have changed pic.twitter.com/gCxUkZ4kZC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

The tweet, featuring an image of a German soldier in what is ostensibly the WWII era, had a notification bar – similar to the one users see on Twitter – on the back of a crate used to transport carrier pigeons, which was a common method of sending letters at the time.

The tweet came amid a row of antisemitic remarks by US celebrities, namely rapper Kanye West and NBA player Kyrie Irving.

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

“Hi Elon, not sure if you did so intentionally, but that picture is of a Nazi soldier. Given the relentless hate already directed at Jews on this platform, and this week marking 84 years since Kristallnacht, may I respectfully ask you to please withdraw this image,” replied human rights lawyer and CEO of The International Legal Forum Arsen Ostrovsky, who advocates for pro-Israel and Jewish causes worldwide.

Hi Elon, not sure if you did so intentionally, but that picture is of a Nazi soldier. Given the relentless hate already directed at Jews on this platform, and this week marking 84 years since the Kristallnacht, may I respectfully ask you to please withdraw this image. Thank you. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 7, 2022

The Elon Musk era

Twitter and its controversial new owner Elon Musk – who is the wealthiest man in the world, according to Forbes – has been no stranger to headlines since his official takeover on October 27.

Musk began his tenure as Twitter owner by firing prominent executives, such as former CEO Parag Agrawal, while they were still on-site at the Twitter facilities. He then vowed to un-block prominent accounts that had previously been banned, such as former US President Donald Trump’s and controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate’s account.

Musk, who last week vowed to lay off roughly half of Twitter's 7500-strong workforce, ended Twitter’s work-from-home structure and eliminated “days of rest” from Twitter employee's schedules, is also revamping Twitter’s verification process and will now charge $8 per month for a new service called “Twitter Blue” – in lieu of the old system that verified accounts of public interest, such as celebrities and reporters.

Musk has also used the platform to pick public quarrels with prominent figures – such as Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – who have expressed discontent with Musk’s newest initiatives.