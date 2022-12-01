The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish group warned police of men who threatened to shoot Jews- NYC Mayor Adams

NY Mayor Adams: A Jewish organization warned law enforcement of the two men who threatened to shoot Jews.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 11:27
NYC Mayor Adams being presented with the award by CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. (photo credit: Georgiou Babis)
NYC Mayor Adams being presented with the award by CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa.
(photo credit: Georgiou Babis)

New York Mayor Eric Adams revealed on Wednesday that a Jewish organization was able to warn law enforcement about the threats of two men who threatened to shoot Jews.

Adams added that the Jewish organization’s work on monitoring antisemitism on social media was what allowed law enforcement to arrest them and prevent a massacre.

“Just last weekend, we had young people using social media to talk about destroying synagogues and shooting Jewish people,” Adams said at the opening of the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism (MSAA) being hosted by the City of Athens, Greece, attended by over 50 mayors and municipal leaders from across the globe.

Adams said that what “many people missed,” is that due to a Jewish organization that was “monitoring the social media channels and chatter,” they were “able to give an early warning sign to connect with the law enforcement community.”

He added that “we were able to span out and to not only get the firearm, but get to two individuals who were involved. That's the coalition and coordination that we need.”

Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts as he speaks after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, US November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts as he speaks after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, US November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Increasing antisemitism

Adams lamented the increase in the popularity of antisemitism today. 

Using an analogy of a boiling pot for antisemitism, Adams said, “The temperature is increasing ever so slightly that we have allowed it to normalize in every part of our lives. We have become accustomed to it; it has become popular.”

“Social media is the flames that continue to fuel the hatred that you are seeing,” Mayor Adams continued. “Those who are perpetuating hate should not have five million followers on social media when those who stand up for what is right only have 100,000 followers. They have organized to a level that is so dangerous at this time.”

Fighting antisemitism in Greece

President of the Hellenic Republic of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke about the tools needed to combat Antisemitism.

“At a time when antisemitism is growing worldwide, it is our moral duty to turn memory daily into action, to cultivate historical knowledge, to reflect on the causes that gave birth to Nazism, racism, antisemitism, and all kinds of racial, religious, and social prejudices," Sakellaropoulou said.

Mayor of Athens and Summit Chair Kostas Bakoyannis spoke about his city’s recent past connection to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Party, and how it should be a stark warning to others around the world.

“This event is not just an act of reflection, but also a generator of transformative action. The engine of evil is picking up apace. The threat of intolerance, hate and antisemitism is just an election away,” Mayor Bakoyannis said. “Tolerance, empathy and respect, begin at home. In our communities, our towns, and our cities. At the grassroots. Summits such as this provide a valuable opportunity to share and learn from each other’s experiences in building more tolerant and resilient societies.”

The Golden Dawn party is a far-right neo-fascist and ultranationalist political organization in Greece. Many of its leaders and members were convicted for criminal acts.

Mayor’s Summit Against Antisemitism

Participating mayors, deputy mayors, and municipal officials from cities around the world include representatives of New York City, Vienna, Paris, Dortmund, Malmo, Albuquerque, Richmond, Ft. Lauderdale, Dresden, Jackson, Mississippi, Graz, Thessaloniki, Bialystok, among others.

The Mayor’s Summit Against Antisemitism was held in partnership with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), Center for Jewish Impact (CJI) and Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

“This conference is unprecedented and vital. It is unprecedented, because we have never had so many local and municipal leaders in one place, sharing best practices and learning from each other on how to fight Jew-hatred,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Antisemitism is increasing all over the world, so it is vital that the authorities closest to the ground are on the frontlines of combating Antisemitism and fostering greater coexistence and tolerance between peoples and communities.”

Roytman Dratwa also presented Mayor Adams with the CAM Civic Leadership Award for his dedicated commitment to fighting antisemitism and religious bigotry of all forms

“Mayor Adams knows the Jewish community intimately because he’s been on the ground for years building ties with them. He understands security threats precisely because he served in the NYPD for over two decades, and the Jewish community is facing large security challenges,” Roytman Dratwa said. “That is why we recognize Mayor Adams as an ally and a protector.”

"Mayors and delegations who came for this important summit in Athens are our brothers and sisters in arms, seeing you all in this hall is testament that unity is a powerful antidote in our duly battle against Antisemitism and hate speech,” said Robert Singer, Chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact and Member of the CAM Board of Governors. 



Tags Terrorism greece golden dawn new york city antisemitism Combat Antisemitism Movement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
3

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
4

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by