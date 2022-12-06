Titania McGrath, the “radical intersectionalist poet and activist," a Twitter account created by British comedian Andrew Doyle, on Sunday claimed that "Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is far worse than anything Hitler ever did."

The account run by far-left Doyle has over 740,000 followers. Ironically, the statement was made on Twitter and included a link to a larger column making the same outrageous claim.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is far worse than anything Hitler ever did. My latest column for @TheCriticMag.https://t.co/OWrAX17EmV — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 4, 2022

"I do not approve of mass genocide, but it pales in comparison to providing a social media platform where Eddie Izzard might be misgendered," Doyle wrote under McGrath's name in a column for The Critic.

"The whole point of Twitter is to ensure that the masses aren’t exposed to wild conspiracy theories. If tweets aren’t censored, people might start to think that Covid-19 could have originated from a lab in Wuhan, or that there was something dodgy on Hunter Biden’s laptop."

The column continues: "Musk has argued that Twitter ought to be a place where all political viewpoints can be aired. But keeping people informed can have dire consequences. Democracy has no chance of working properly if people keep insisting on voting for the wrong candidates."

Are statements from parody accounts just a 'Jew joke?'

While many of the People of the Book can take jokes about themselves in good humor, and Jews are of course no strangers to self-deprecating humor, there is definitely a redline, and many jokes about the Jewish people can be downright offensive and harmful.

Unfortunately, many jokes made by non-Jews also veer more toward antisemitism. Rather than being jokes about aspects of Judaism and Jewish culture, these are jokes about Jews, and the joke is very much on them rather than with them.

The egregious statement comparing the orchestrator of six million Jewish deaths to the CEO of Twitter comes against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews and a surge in antisemitic hate crimes. In recent weeks, rapper Kanye West unleashed a slew of antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments online and in interviews. Simultaneously, antisemitic incidents across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled last month from a year ago, New York Police Department data revealed on Monday.

Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire who bought Twitter in late October said at the time: “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."

