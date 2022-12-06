The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Musk Twitter takeover worse than anything Hitler did' - Titania McGrath on Twitter

The egregious statement from a parody account comes against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews and rapper Kanye West's pro-Hitler remarks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 01:29

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2022 01:30
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)

Titania McGrath, the “radical intersectionalist poet and activist," a Twitter account created by British comedian Andrew Doyle, on Sunday claimed that "Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is far worse than anything Hitler ever did." 

The account run by far-left Doyle has over 740,000 followers. Ironically, the statement was made on Twitter and included a link to a larger column making the same outrageous claim. 

"I do not approve of mass genocide, but it pales in comparison to providing a social media platform where Eddie Izzard might be misgendered," Doyle wrote under McGrath's name in a column for The Critic

"The whole point of Twitter is to ensure that the masses aren’t exposed to wild conspiracy theories. If tweets aren’t censored, people might start to think that Covid-19 could have originated from a lab in Wuhan, or that there was something dodgy on Hunter Biden’s laptop." 

A campaign poster depicting Adolf Hitler is displayed in central Warsaw. Campaign by Chasdei Naomi, an Israeli welfare association which supports thousands of Holocaust survivors in Warsaw, Poland January 23, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL) A campaign poster depicting Adolf Hitler is displayed in central Warsaw. Campaign by Chasdei Naomi, an Israeli welfare association which supports thousands of Holocaust survivors in Warsaw, Poland January 23, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

"I do not approve of mass genocide, but it pales in comparison to providing a social media platform where Eddie Izzard might be misgendered."

Titania McGrath

The column continues: "Musk has argued that Twitter ought to be a place where all political viewpoints can be aired. But keeping people informed can have dire consequences. Democracy has no chance of working properly if people keep insisting on voting for the wrong candidates."

Are statements from parody accounts just a 'Jew joke?'

While many of the People of the Book can take jokes about themselves in good humor, and Jews are of course no strangers to self-deprecating humor, there is definitely a redline, and many jokes about the Jewish people can be downright offensive and harmful.

Unfortunately, many jokes made by non-Jews also veer more toward antisemitism. Rather than being jokes about aspects of Judaism and Jewish culture, these are jokes about Jews, and the joke is very much on them rather than with them.

The egregious statement comparing the orchestrator of six million Jewish deaths to the CEO of Twitter comes against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews and a surge in antisemitic hate crimes. In recent weeks, rapper Kanye West unleashed a slew of antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments online and in interviews. Simultaneously, antisemitic incidents across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled last month from a year ago, New York Police Department data revealed on Monday.

Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire who bought Twitter in late October said at the time: “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence." 

Haley Cohen and Aaron Reich contributed to this report. 



Tags Adolf Hitler twitter antisemitism Elon Musk
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
5

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by