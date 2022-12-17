The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
King Charles attends pre-Hanukkah event for Holocaust survivors

King Charles visited London's JW3 community center that hosts social events and organizes charity for both the Jewish and non-Jewish communities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 20:07

Updated: DECEMBER 17, 2022 20:13
King Charles dances with Holocaust survivors at a pre-Hanukkah event in JW3, London. (photo credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
King Charles dances with Holocaust survivors at a pre-Hanukkah event in JW3, London.
(photo credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

King Charles celebrated in a pre-Hanukkah event in London with Holocaust survivors on Friday, according to a statement from the royal family.

"As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah, the King today joined Holocaust survivors for a reception at JW3 London - a community center that acts as a hub for arts, culture, social action and learning in North London," was written in a tweet by the official royal family Twitter account. A video attached to the tweet showed the king dancing with Holocaust survivors and other attendees.

What did the king do during his visit?

At the beginning of his visit to the community center, the king joined students from a nearby school as they wrapped donated gifts for Hanukkah and Christmas.

King Charles is gifted a Hanukkah menorah by the founder of JW3 Dame Vivien Duffield during his attendance at a pre-Hanukkah event. (credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL VIA REUTERS) King Charles is gifted a Hanukkah menorah by the founder of JW3 Dame Vivien Duffield during his attendance at a pre-Hanukkah event. (credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

After the gift-wrapping session, he met with volunteers in JW3's kitchen who prepare food packages for those in need throughout the year. The royal family's statement explained that JW3 distributes 200 food packages and over 2,000 meals to locals in need every week. 

"This quantity is increased around special times of the year such as Hanukkah and Christmas to ensure that no families go without food," the statement said.

He then joined the pre-Hanukkah reception which is held annually in the runup to the holiday for Holocaust survivors who attend social activities in the community center regularly.

Before he left, the king was gifted a Hanukkah menorah by JW3's founder Dame Vivien Duffield. 

The king has always had a good relationship with the UK's Jewish communities. He was good friends with the late Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and continues to have a good relationship with the UK's current chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis



Tags Hanukkah London christmas jews King Charles
