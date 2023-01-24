The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Diaspora Minister suggests creating a fund for Jewish day school tuition

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli wants to see funding be made available for Jewish education outside of the Jewish state.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 20:59
Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli in conversation with The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz at the Democracy 2023 conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli in conversation with The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz at the Democracy 2023 conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

During The Jerusalem Post’s Democracy 2023 conference at the Israel Democracy Institute, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said that the Israeli government should create a fund that will assist with Jewish day school tuition in the Diaspora. 

Asked by the Post’s Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz about any plans he has for his ministry, Chikli shared that he would put an “important focus on what we agree on as a Jewish and Zionist consensus.” He added that one of the most important challenges on his plate is the  “challenge of Jewish education abroad.” Chikli said that “most Jewish children in the US don’t go to Jewish day school.”

He mentioned that he would like to create a joint venture of the Israeli government and Jewish philanthropists worldwide in order to create a fund for Jewish education.

“I would like to create a body that is similar to Mosaic United [a government subsidiary that facilitates and funds informal education in the diaspora on behalf of the government], that will collaborate with the Jewish Agency, the World Zionist Organizations, the Jewish National Fund and other foundations in order to create a fund for Jewish education in the Diaspora - in order to make it more affordable for Jewish parents and even making it worthwhile for Jewish teachers to want to work for Jewish days schools.”

According to the minister, “knowledge acquired in childhood never becomes forgotten. What you learn as a child, you won’t forget. The thing is that our youngsters outside of Israel need basic understanding of Judaism, before they reach the age of Birthright [18 years old].” 

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at the Democracy 2023 conference. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at the Democracy 2023 conference. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Chikli connected with Diaspora Jews on a recent trip abroad

Chikli recently returned from the US where he met with heads of the religious streams but also participated as the representative of the Israeli government at the Israeli American Council (IAC). Asked by Katz if participants at the IAC conference spoke of the Judicial reforms “tearing Israel and the Diaspora apart,” Chikli said that this wasn’t the case. “I see no connection between Judicial reforms and the connection with Jews abroad.”

In addition, he said that not all American Jews are against the reforms, “usually when you talk about the Jews in the US, people mean the liberal streams. But there are large Israeli-American and Orthodox communities [that think otherwise]. [conservative journalist] Ben Shapiro says one thing about Judicial reform and Rick Jacobs [head of the Reform movement] thinks otherwise. But they are both Kosher Jews.”

During the past weekend, during an interview with Israeli journalist Miri Michaeli, Chikli said that the Israeli government "isn't going to cancel the Grandchild Clause [in the Law of Return]," but rather there will be a committee that will discuss this complex issue. 

“I had a lot of discussions with heads of Jewish organizations and streams,” Chikli said. “I met heads of the Reform, Conservative and Orthodox organizations such as the Orthodox Union. I also met with Eric Fingrthut from the Jewish Federations of North America.” Chikli admitted that he himself didn’t realize how dramatic the issue of the Law of Return was with Diaspora Jews.

"Knowledge acquired in childhood never becomes forgotten. What you learn as a child, you won’t forget. The thing is that our youngsters outside of Israel need basic understanding of Judaism, before they reach the age of Birthright [18 years old].”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli

“I admit that I had a blind spot on how sensitive it is for Jews who don’t live here [in Israel regarding the Law of Return]. I now know it's more sensitive emotionally. I now understand as minister that there are these sensitivities.” 

Regarding the committee that is intended to promote the discussion on the Right of Return, Chikli said that “this committee will be led by Minister Ofir Sofer and President Isaac Herzog wants the discussions to take place at the President’s Residence. We don’t know what the conclusion will be. The goal isn't to cancel the law, but to create a slower and more complex process to receive citizenship. In the US it takes time to get a green card, therefore these changes should be in the interest of Jewish people.” 



