Israeli expats, Jewish communities around world protest against Israeli reforms

The organizers of the rallies said they "oppose the attack on the judicial system and its subjugation to politicians."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 04:38
A protester holds a torch during a demonstration against proposed judicial reforms by Israel's new right-wing government in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 28, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN/FILE PHOTO)
A protester holds a torch during a demonstration against proposed judicial reforms by Israel's new right-wing government in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 28, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN/FILE PHOTO)

Israeli expats and Jewish communities around the world plan to hold solidarity rallies this weekend opposing sweeping reforms proposed by the new government, which they believe will undermine democracy and institutions in Israel.

The organizers said they are protesting against attempts by the government to "to institutionalize discrimination and racism," and that they "oppose the attack on the judicial system and its subjugation to politicians," particularly proposed reforms that would weaken the Supreme Court.

“We oppose the intention to turn the Israeli security forces, military, and law enforcement into an instrument played by extremist politicians, both within the borders of the State of Israel and in the West Bank.”

Rally organizers

"We oppose the intention to harm the independence of the media and the freedom of the press. We oppose the intention to turn the Israeli security forces, military, and law enforcement into an instrument played by extremist politicians, both within the borders of the State of Israel and in the West Bank. We oppose the attempt to change the Law of Return," the organizers added.

Protest in New York City

One of the rallies will be held in New York City on February 5. The rally is organized by Israelis living in New York who describe themselves as part of an "international grassroots movement of ex-pat Israelis in support of a democratic Israel."

An aerial view shows Israelis attending a demonstration against proposed judicial reforms by Israel's new right-wing government in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/OREN ALON)An aerial view shows Israelis attending a demonstration against proposed judicial reforms by Israel's new right-wing government in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/OREN ALON)

The organizers said that protesters would gather in New York to "show their solidarity and support of Israel’s democracy, and against the dangerous, anti-democratic actions and policies of the new Netanyahu government."

Rallies will also be held in Sofia, Paris, Munich, Madrid, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, London, Cambridge, Berlin, Basel and Barcelona, followed by events in New York, Boston, Seattle, Oslo, Vancouver, Toronto, San Francisco and Washington, DC.



Tags protests government law of return israel expat
