The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Park East Synagogue’s prospective rabbi withdraws from consideration after dispute with congregants

After squabbles with congregants, Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet and Park East Synagogue have gone their separate ways.

By JACOB HENRY/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 06:22
Park East Synagogue (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Park East Synagogue
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Days after Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet gave a lecture at Park East Synagogue that led to a confrontation with a member over his views, Schochet announced that he will be staying at his synagogue in London.

Schochet, a Chabad-affiliated rabbi who has served as rabbi of London’s Mill Hill United Synagogue for three decades, released a statement on Thursday confirming that he will not be moving to Park East Synagogue, according to the Jewish Chronicle.  

“I am flattered that the prestigious Park East Synagogue courted me and that the search committee and eminent rabbi offered me the job in principle, subject to community vote,” Schochet said. “But I have written to the search committee this morning to thank them and decline the offer because the amazing Mill Hill community has been and will remain home.”

A Park East Synagogue member had previously told the New York Jewish Week that no hiring decisions have yet been made.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses a memorial service for Pittsburgh victims at Park East Synagogue. (credit: ISRAEL CONSULATE IN NEW YORK)UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses a memorial service for Pittsburgh victims at Park East Synagogue. (credit: ISRAEL CONSULATE IN NEW YORK)

Park East Synagogue: a pillar of New York Jewry

Park East Synagogue, an Orthodox congregation located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, has been embroiled in an ongoing debate over who will replace its 92-year-old spiritual leader, Rabbi Arthur Schneier.  More than a year ago,  the synagogue ousted its popular assistant rabbi, Benjamin Goldschmidt, who was seen by some as Schneier’s heir.

Schochet, as a candidate for the position, delivered an hour-long lecture to a crowd of 100 people at the synagogue on Sunday, including members of the search committee. But following the talk, a member of the audience, Kalman Sporn, criticized Schochet for his past public opposition to same-sex marriage. Schochet responded by accusing Sporn of engaging in “cancel culture.” Sporn had also previously criticized Schochet on Twitter for his rhetoric regarding Palestinians and their Jewish advocates. 

Schochet subsequently apologized to Sporn after facing pushback from another congregant.



Tags new york diaspora jews jerusalem post news new york city
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 20,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by