US orgs meet to aid educational trips to Israel

Last week, Jewish Federations of North America’s (JFNA) Israel Educational Travel Alliance (IETA) ran its first summit in Israel with 25 CEOs and senior executives of educational travel organizations. The diverse group included representation from dozens of organizations, from Birthright-Israel to Chabad, to the Christian Passages organization. During the summit, this high-level group met with MKs and senior leadership at Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“The forum was created during COVID-19 because there are over 100 organizations bringing educational travel to Israel from North America and during the pandemic, all of them were experiencing existential issues in their organizations,” President and CEO of JFNA Eric Fingerhut told The Jerusalem Post during his visit to Israel for the IETA.

“We discussed what should be done and what should not be done,” Fingerhut said of the content during the few-day conference in Israel. “We spoke of what precautions to take and we also had very meaningful discussions with senior officials of the government.”

Fingerhut explained that during the pandemic, “also Israel was trying to figure out how to make this work. It made sense for us, as Jewish American organizations, to work together. What we learned during that period was how much the field of educational travel has grown and become one of the cornerstones of Jewish identity building in North America.”

“I’m proud that JFNA could support this initiative and house it,” Fingerhut expressed and added that he is “grateful that a number of foundations are part of the alliance.”

Eric Fingerhut (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Of the 100 organizations doing educational travel in Israel from North America, representatives from 25 organizations participated in the conference.

“About a quarter were represented and we had the goal of getting together the alliance, to begin working together closely and develop a common agenda,” he explained.

As part of the conference, they met with Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, representatives from the Tourism and Foreign ministries and other leaders of the tourism industry in Israel.

The discussions that the alliance had focused on issues such as the rising costs of hotel rooms in Israel, security, costs and issues regarding the education that is implemented in these tours.

Fingerhut shared that one of the hot topics was the suggestion that has been discussed by the government to cancel the VAT exemption for incoming tourists to Israel. The alliance members met with MKs from different parties and said that this would cause a significant rise in costs for these programs.

The IETA was founded during the pandemic in order to elevate the field of Israel educational travel and address in one unified voice barriers that all organizations are facing, including increased costs of travel, tour guide shortages, etc., with the understanding that Israel educational travel plays a critical role in the development of North American Jewish identity.

Liz Sokolosky, executive director at Birthright-Israel North America said that they have "professionalized our work as a coalition. We have a full-time director, co-chairs and a steering committee. We developed a mission statement, goals and strategy.

"We believe there are many opportunities for collaboration, learning, and ways to raise awareness of the field of Israel educational travel both in North America, globally and in Israel."

What interesting meetings did you have during the conference?

"Our meetings with representatives of the Government of Israel to raise awareness of the IETA, the field of Israel Educational travel and allow us to begin to build relationships that will strengthen our professional community and identify our shared goals and priorities."

Michael D. Wise Co-CEO Honeymoon Israel Foundation told the Post that “with Honeymoon Israel trips leaving for Israel in late March of 2020 I was deeply concerned about making a decision to cancel [due to COVID-19] and wanted to talk to colleagues in the field as well as our funders about canceling travel.”

Wise continued by saying that this situation “brought many in the Israel educational tourism sector together along with our funders, to work focused on the immediate crisis. We continued to meet at least weekly and brought in other organizations during the following few months including Birthright and others.”

“Prior to COVID, there was little cross communications other than through professional friendships we might have had or through other meetings convened for those of us working in the field of Jewish engagement,” Wise said of the need for the alliance.

“As a coalition, we have created a field of practice as professionals. We can focus on looking forward to how we work with the government of Israel, advocating for policy to support travel, funding training across the field and building out the infrastructure needed to insure our success.”

Wise joined Fingerhut’s concerns regarding the proposed elimination of the VAT exemption, “which will result in a 17% increase in costs for every traveler,” as well as the issue of the Law of Return, “which impacts who goes on trips,” Wise said.