A Jerusalem-based nonprofit released a new and improved version of the very first Kuki-Hebrew siddur, a Jewish prayer book containing a set order of daily prayers, which the organization first published seven years ago.

The updated siddur, which is intended to be used all year round, is aimed at assisting members of the Bnei Menashe community both in India and Israel. It contains a special letter of blessing from Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, who also reviewed its contents carefully.

About the first Kuki-Hebrew siddur

The siddur, created by the Shavei Israel organization, contains the original Hebrew text according to the Sephardic rite along with a phonetic transliteration and annotations in the Kuki language. The Bnei Menashe are descendants of the tribe of Manasseh, one of the Ten Lost Tribes exiled from the Land of Israel more than 2,700 years ago by the Assyrian empire. There are now more than 5,000 Bnei Menashe living in Israel, who made aliyah with the organization. According to Shavei Israel, another 5,000 members of this group still reside in India and "await the day when they too can make aliyah."

India's Bnei Menashe celebrate Sukkot (credit: Courtesy)

The Kuki language and its various dialects are a branch of the Sino-Tibetan family of languages that are spoken in the northeastern part of India where the Bnei Menashe community resides, as well as in eastern Bangladesh and western Burma.

“Shavei Israel is proud to be reissuing the first ever Hebrew-Kuki Siddur,” said Shavei Israel Founder and Chairman Rabbi Michael Freund. "When a person prays from a Siddur, he connects with his Creator and with Jewish tradition. Publishing the siddur is part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to the Bnei Menashe of northeastern India and assist them as they reconnect with the Jewish people after 2,700 years of exile.”