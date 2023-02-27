The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cranes in Israel's Hula Valley set to migrate north to nesting grounds

During the spring, migration hormones manifest in migratory birds like cranes, which impact their behavior, signaling that the migration time is approaching.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 13:13
Migratory cranes are seen in Israel's Hula Valley (Illustrative). (photo credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF)
Migratory cranes are seen in Israel's Hula Valley (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF)

Huge flocks of cranes are set to fly through the Hula Valley in Israel's North on their spring migratory path to their nesting grounds, Agmon Hula-JNF announced Monday.

The Hula Valley is important for these feathered guests, as they need to eat and rest before they fly across the desert in the South. The reeds in the Hula Valley are rich in food with vital nutrients needed to store energy for their long journey.

During the spring, migration hormones manifest in migratory birds like cranes, which impact their behavior, signaling that the migration time is approaching.

"The coming weeks are among the most beautiful weeks in nature," Agmon Hula-JNF field manager Inbar Shlomit Rubin said. 

"Spring migration is full of surprises, every moment looks and sounds different. I hope that winter is not officially over, as rainy days create a 'traffic-jam' of migrating flocks, and the sights are fabulous!" 

"Spring migration is full of surprises, every moment looks and sounds different. I hope that winter is not officially over, as rainy days create a 'traffic-jam' of migrating flocks, and the sights are fabulous!"

Inbar Shlomit Rubin

Migratory cranes are seen in Israel's Hula Valley (Illustrative). (credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF) Migratory cranes are seen in Israel's Hula Valley (Illustrative). (credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF)

When do cranes migrate through Israel?

Around 100,000 common cranes come to Israel every year from Russia and eastern Scandinavia, with about 40,000 of them staying for the winter, according to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI). 

The birds that don't stay for winter head south to Africa, usually south of the equator.

In the summer, however, the cranes have their nesting season, and many more begin to appear in Israel during October after the summer ends.

These birds are famous for their migration patterns and can be found as far away as East Asia, India and East Africa, across Siberia and Central Asia and in parts of Europe — including such far-flung places as the Iberian Peninsula and Ireland.

Due to this, they have been known to humans throughout history and have fascinated mankind for thousands of years.

The Hula Valley is one of the major points in Israel where migratory birds stop over, and the Hula Lake Park is one of the country's most popular birdwatching sites.

Twice a year, over 500 million birds, from more than 400 species, pass through the area of the Hula Lake Park as they migrate from Europe to Africa and back.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.



Tags JNF spring nature bird watching
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by