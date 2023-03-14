The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Smotrich to meet senior Orthodox Jewish officials in US, France

Smotrich will be meeting with rabbis and teachers at Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst as well as the Zionist Organization of America.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 16:42

Updated: MARCH 14, 2023 16:43
Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich seen after coalition talks with Shas chairman MK Arie Deri and Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu outside a hotel in Jerusalem, December 5, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich seen after coalition talks with Shas chairman MK Arie Deri and Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu outside a hotel in Jerusalem, December 5, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is continuing his US trip and is expected to be meeting with the senior management of the Orthodox Union (OU) on Wednesday as well as other Jewish organizations.

The Daily Forward journalist Jacob Kornbluh has reported that Smotrich will also be meeting with rabbis and leaders at Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst on Wednesday, according to an invite the site has obtained, stating that “We will have the opportunity to... ask him questions about his views and positions, raise issues and concerns we may have."

Smotrich will also be meeting with the Zionist Organization of America, a conservative Jewish American organization.

Smotrich was also supposed to be meeting with leaders of the Chabad movement in Brooklyn yesterday and has visited the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens.

The Jerusalem Post has approached a spokesman on behalf of Smotrich that wouldn't specify who the minister will be meeting with during his visit. Sources close to Smotrich have said that he will be meeting with a number of Jewish organizations but wouldn't specify which. Most of the mainstream Jewish organizations wouldn't meet with the Finance Minister, as well as the US administration. 

Finance Minister and Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Religious Zionist Party, in Jerusalem, February 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Finance Minister and Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Religious Zionist Party, in Jerusalem, February 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Smotrich to visit France

Smotrich will visit France on his way back to Israel on Sunday in order to participate in a memorial service for Jacques Kupfer, a vocal and influential Likud activist who passed away at the age of 74. Kupfer was one of the leaders of the Beitar organization – essentially the youth movement of the Likud party.

According to sources in the French Jewish community, Smotrich isn't expected to participate in any other substantial meetings since he will be in the country for less than 24 hours. In addition, a delegation of rabbis and heads of Jewish communities on behalf of the Consistoire, the religious umbrella organization of French Jewry, will be convening in Israel next week and therefore won't be able to meet with the minister.

The Post has asked the Crif, the political umbrella of the Jewish community in France if they are planning on meeting with Smotrich but they wouldn't comment on the matter.



Tags United States France france jews Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by