Smotrich to meet senior Orthodox Jewish officials in US, France

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is continuing his US trip and is expected to be meeting with the senior management of the Orthodox Union (OU) on Wednesday as well as other Jewish organizations.

The Daily Forward journalist Jacob Kornbluh has reported that Smotrich will also be meeting with rabbis and leaders at Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst on Wednesday, according to an invite the site has obtained, stating that “We will have the opportunity to... ask him questions about his views and positions, raise issues and concerns we may have."

Smotrich will also be meeting with the Zionist Organization of America, a conservative Jewish American organization.

Smotrich was also supposed to be meeting with leaders of the Chabad movement in Brooklyn yesterday and has visited the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens.

The Jerusalem Post has approached a spokesman on behalf of Smotrich that wouldn't specify who the minister will be meeting with during his visit. Sources close to Smotrich have said that he will be meeting with a number of Jewish organizations but wouldn't specify which. Most of the mainstream Jewish organizations wouldn't meet with the Finance Minister, as well as the US administration.

Finance Minister and Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Religious Zionist Party, in Jerusalem, February 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Smotrich to visit France

Smotrich will visit France on his way back to Israel on Sunday in order to participate in a memorial service for Jacques Kupfer, a vocal and influential Likud activist who passed away at the age of 74. Kupfer was one of the leaders of the Beitar organization – essentially the youth movement of the Likud party.

According to sources in the French Jewish community, Smotrich isn't expected to participate in any other substantial meetings since he will be in the country for less than 24 hours. In addition, a delegation of rabbis and heads of Jewish communities on behalf of the Consistoire, the religious umbrella organization of French Jewry, will be convening in Israel next week and therefore won't be able to meet with the minister.

The Post has asked the Crif, the political umbrella of the Jewish community in France if they are planning on meeting with Smotrich but they wouldn't comment on the matter.