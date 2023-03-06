The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's Bezalel Smotrich to visit France on the way back from the US

Smotrich will visit France in order to participate in a memorial service for Jacques Kupfer, a vocal and influential Likud activist who passed away at the age of 74.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 15:56
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen speaking ahead of his Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Israeli Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen speaking ahead of his Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Israeli Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Upon his return from the planned visit to the US, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich will also visit France for less than a day, March 19, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

Smotrich, who has received criticism from mainstream and progressive Jewish organizations in the US, as well as from the administration, will visit France in order to participate in a memorial service for Jacques Kupfer, a vocal and influential Likud activist who passed away at the age of 74. Kupfer was one of the leaders of the Beitar organization, essentially the youth movement of the Likud Party.

He also represented the Likud in the World Zionist Congress and was supposed to run a department on behalf of the Likud, but passed away shortly after the last Zionist Congress. His daughter is Nili Kupfer-Naouri, who lives in Israel and is a social activist on issues concerning the political Right. Smotrich is close to Kupfer-Naouri and sees the connection with the French-speaking community in Israel as a potential electorate for his Religious Zionist Party. 

A spokesperson on behalf of Smotrich said that he wouldn't comment on the visit since the schedule is still being built. In addition, since he will be visiting on a Sunday, there won't be any Jewish day schools to visit. There is also the fact that a majority of community heads will be in Israel during these days in order to participate in a special event of the Consistoire, the religious umbrella organization of French Jewry.

As opposed to the American Jewish community, most of the Jewish organizations most probably won't speak out against Smotrich's visit except for smaller progressive Jewish organizations that don't represent the majority of the community. 

Bezalel Smotrich (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Bezalel Smotrich (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Is KKL-JNF allowing Bezalel Smotrich to have an event in France?

Jewish-French philosopher Noémie Issan tweeted the ad of the memorial event of Kupfer that Smotrich is intending to participate in and criticized JNF-KKL in France that is sponsoring it.

"Hello KKL de France, your logo appears on this poster," she wrote. "Are you really organizers or sponsors of this event which will receive Minister Bezalel Smotrich who called a few days ago to 'erase Huwara'?"

KKL-JNF is one of four national institutions and is run by a board, which is political, which is why Smotrich is represented there. It is likely that they would support his event, just as they would support an event organized by a left-wing party.



