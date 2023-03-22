The Australian Football League (AFL) has admitted to fans that an Israeli flag "should not have been permitted," at a North Melbourne-West Coast game on Saturday, a report on Australian SEN claimed.

The Israeli flag, as well as Stars of David were held by a young fan in support of Harry Sheezel, a Jewish player on the team that received many antisemitic remarks recently.

According to an article on SEN, a senior AFL security official allegedly wrote an email about the flag stating, “Once identified, it should have been requested to be seized/confiscated or the patron in possession requested to leave if they refused to surrender the flag.”

No offensive signage

It is reported that the AFL’s ticket and entry conditions state that patrons must not “wear or otherwise display commercial, political, religious or offensive signage or logos of any kind”.

The word “nationalist” was also used in the SEN article to refer to the Israeli flag.

Following articles in the media on Wednesday stating the AFL has reportedly determined that an Israeli flag should not have been permitted at Saturday’s North Melbourne-West Coast game, Zionism Victoria has written to the CEO of the AFL to express its concern and to seek clarification.

President of Zionism Victoria Yossi Goldfarb said, “The Israeli flag is no more political or nationalist than any other nation’s flag, yet there are clearly examples of other countries’ flags being flown by fans at matches or displayed by players without any consequence."

He added, “If it is indeed correct that the Israeli flag is not allowed while others are, I fear there are double standards at play.”

Noting that some individuals may consider a ban solely on the Israeli flag as antisemitic, Goldfarb said that while he was sure that was not the intention, singling out the Israeli flag would “cause considerable consternation among members of the Jewish community”.

Reaction by the AFL

He concluded, “We have written to AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan seeking clarification, and look forward to discussing the matter with him so this issue can be speedily resolved.”

Later on Wednesday, the AFL issued a statement insisting, “we want fans to celebrate their clubs and players and if that includes displaying national flags that amplify any of their team’s player heritage, then the AFL is fully supportive. We should celebrate our players and the game any chance we get. "

The AFL went on to explain that the email sent by an official about the Israeli flag “was an incorrect interpretation of our conditions of match day entry policy and we apologize for any confusion”.

Restrictions, according to the statement, apply to flags, banners and signs “that have commercial and/or political messages.”

They concluded, “The AFL is proud of our diverse and wide-ranging backgrounds, faiths, and origins of all our players and encourage fans to continue to celebrate it accordingly.”

Goldfarb said, “We are immensely grateful to the AFL for their prompt response to this matter and for allaying communal concerns. Their reassurance will come as a great relief to all Jewish AFL fans, in particular North Melbourne supporters, and indeed the Jewish community as a whole.

“As a community, we’re as passionate about our footy as we are about Israel. We also love Harry and we’re thrilled that everyone can publicly celebrate all aspects of the game and its players, including their heritage.”