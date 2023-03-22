The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Australian Football League: Israeli flag shouldn't have been permitted at game

The AFL later clarified an email sent by an official about the Israeli flag 'was an incorrect interpretation' of their match day entry conditions.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 07:45

Updated: MARCH 22, 2023 07:49
Israeli flags and signs shown at AFL games in support of Harry Sheezel. (photo credit: PETER HASKIN/AUSTRALIAN JEWISH NEWS)
Israeli flags and signs shown at AFL games in support of Harry Sheezel.
(photo credit: PETER HASKIN/AUSTRALIAN JEWISH NEWS)

The Australian Football League (AFL) has admitted to fans that an Israeli flag "should not have been permitted," at a North Melbourne-West Coast game on Saturday, a report on Australian SEN claimed.

The Israeli flag, as well as Stars of David were held by a young fan in support of Harry Sheezel, a Jewish player on the team that received many antisemitic remarks recently.

According to an article on SEN, a senior AFL security official allegedly wrote an email about the flag stating, “Once identified, it should have been requested to be seized/confiscated or the patron in possession requested to leave if they refused to surrender the flag.”

No offensive signage

It is reported that the AFL’s ticket and entry conditions state that patrons must not “wear or otherwise display commercial, political, religious or offensive signage or logos of any kind”.

The word “nationalist” was also used in the SEN article to refer to the Israeli flag. 

MEMBERS OF the Australian Light Horse Association take part in a reenactment of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as the ‘Battle of Beersheba,’ as part of events marking its centenary, in Beersheba, 2017. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) MEMBERS OF the Australian Light Horse Association take part in a reenactment of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as the ‘Battle of Beersheba,’ as part of events marking its centenary, in Beersheba, 2017. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Following articles in the media on Wednesday stating the AFL has reportedly determined that an Israeli flag should not have been permitted at Saturday’s North Melbourne-West Coast game, Zionism Victoria has written to the CEO of the AFL to express its concern and to seek clarification. 

President of Zionism Victoria Yossi Goldfarb said, “The Israeli flag is no more political or nationalist than any other nation’s flag, yet there are clearly examples of other countries’ flags being flown by fans at matches or displayed by players without any consequence."

He added, “If it is indeed correct that the Israeli flag is not allowed while others are, I fear there are double standards at play.”

Noting that some individuals may consider a ban solely on the Israeli flag as antisemitic, Goldfarb said that while he was sure that was not the intention, singling out the Israeli flag would “cause considerable consternation among members of the Jewish community”. 

Reaction by the AFL

He concluded, “We have written to AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan seeking clarification, and look forward to discussing the matter with him so this issue can be speedily resolved.”

Later on Wednesday, the AFL issued a statement insisting, “we want fans to celebrate their clubs and players and if that includes displaying national flags that amplify any of their team’s player heritage, then the AFL is fully supportive. We should celebrate our players and the game any chance we get. "

The AFL went on to explain that the email sent by an official about the Israeli flag “was an incorrect interpretation of our conditions of match day entry policy and we apologize for any confusion”.

Restrictions, according to the statement, apply to flags, banners and signs “that have commercial and/or political messages.”

They concluded, “The AFL is proud of our diverse and wide-ranging backgrounds, faiths, and origins of all our players and encourage fans to continue to celebrate it accordingly.”

Goldfarb said, “We are immensely grateful to the AFL for their prompt response to this matter and for allaying communal concerns. Their reassurance will come as a great relief to all Jewish AFL fans, in particular North Melbourne supporters, and indeed the Jewish community as a whole.

“As a community, we’re as passionate about our footy as we are about Israel. We also love Harry and we’re thrilled that everyone can publicly celebrate all aspects of the game and its players, including their heritage.”



Tags Israel australia football Israeli flag
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by