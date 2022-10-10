The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bethlehem gunmen attack hotel for displaying Star of David, Hanukkah menorah

The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced in a statement on Facebook that it has closed the meeting hall and launched an investigation.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 14:18
Elias al-Arja, an owner of the Bethlehem Hotel, said he does not expect business to significantly return to the city until next Christmas season. (photo credit: NOOR KHATIB)
Elias al-Arja, an owner of the Bethlehem Hotel, said he does not expect business to significantly return to the city until next Christmas season.
(photo credit: NOOR KHATIB)

Unidentified gunmen on Monday fired shots at a hotel in Bethlehem that was accused of displaying the Star of David and a Hanukkah menorah in one of its meeting halls.

No one was injured in the shooting attack.

Palestinian social media users claimed that the hotel, Bethlehem Hotel, was preparing to host a group of Jews for Sukkot. They accused the hotel and the Palestinian Authority of “promoting normalization” with Israel.

The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced in a statement on Facebook that it has closed the meeting hall and launched an investigation into claims that the hotel was preparing to celebrate the Jewish holidays.

The ministry did not provide further details.

Denial of claims

Elias al-Arja, the owner of Bethlehem Hotel, denied the claims. He said that a group of tourists from the Philippines was preparing to hold a Christian religious conference in the meeting hall.

“I was surprised to see that they installed the Star of David,” al-Arja told the Palestinian radio station Mawwal. “I removed it and told them that they are not permitted to hold the conference in my hotel. I don’t want any problems.”

The hotel owner said that those who leaked the photos from the meeting hall want to “destroy” the city.

“We don’t allow Jews to come here,” al-Arja said. “We never held parties for Jewish holidays. The event was organized by a church from the Philippines.”

“We never held parties for Jewish holidays. The event was organized by a church from the Philippines.”

Elias al-Arja

After the shooting attack, PA security officers rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area of the hotel.

Several masked gunmen from the ruling Fatah faction in Bethlehem also arrived at the scene and announced that they oppose any attempt to host Jews in the city’s hotels.  

One of the gunmen told reporters that his group strongly condemns any form of normalization with Israel. “We won’t allow anyone to hold any suspicious party,” he said. “We will strike with an iron fist against anyone who holds a normalization meeting, whether in Bethlehem or any other part of the homeland. The revolution will continue until the liberation of all the Palestinian lands.”

A statement issued by the Fatah leadership in Bethlehem condemned the attempt to hold a “Zionist party” in the hotel, dubbing it a “stab to Bethlehem and a betrayal of the traditions and values of the Holy Land.”



Tags Bethlehem hotel star of david shooting Menorah
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
3

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
4

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by