The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

FIDF, IDF soldiers, Holocaust survivors to embark on remembrance trip

The "From Holocaust to Independence" trip will begin in Poland and end in Israel to mark Israel's 75th anniversary.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 13:53
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg attend the annual International "March of the Living" through the grounds of the former Auschwitz death camp, in Oswiecim, Poland April 28, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg attend the annual International "March of the Living" through the grounds of the former Auschwitz death camp, in Oswiecim, Poland April 28, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

Friends of the IDF delegates will join 20 IDF soldiers and two Holocaust survivors on a Holocaust remembrance journey next week in honor of Israel's 75th anniversary.

The trip, which has been dubbed "From Holocaust to Independence", will begin in Krakow, Poland and end in Israel.

In Poland, the participants will visit the Auschwitz concentration camp as well as Zbylitowaska Gora Village and Buczyna Forest where 800 children were murdered by the Nazis. They will also visit the Kupa synagogue, the Krakow Jewish ghetto and the Jewish Quarter in Krakow's Old City.

In Israel, the delegation will attend the national memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism that is held annually at the Western Wall and will be attended by President Isaac Herzog and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. They will also visit IDF bases and meet with soldiers.

The mission will culminate on April 27 after the delegates celebrate Independence Day with the rest of Israel on April 26.

The Israeli flag flying above Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash) The Israeli flag flying above Jerusalem's Old City. (credit: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash)

Who are the Holocaust survivors on the trip?

The Holocaust survivors joining the trip will be Ben Midler and David Shaecter.

Midler is 95 years old and was born in Poland. He lost his whole family in the Holocaust but survived a ghetto and six concentration camps. After the Holocaust, Midler went to Palestine and fought in the Palmach in the War of Independence as Palestine became Israel.

Midler now lives in San Diego with his wife and has three daughters, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Shaecter is 94 years old and was born in Czechoslovakia. He was also the sole survivor from his family after surviving Auschwitz. A few years after the Holocaust, he moved to the US where he became a successful engineer. He is also one of the founders of the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach and The March of the Living.

Shaecter lives with his wife in Miami and has two children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

“During this historic mission on Israel’s 75th anniversary, we’ll celebrate the story of Jewish courage – from near annihilation to the triumph of establishing the state of Israel, said FIDF CEO Steve Weil. “When we march tall and proud through the gates of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps, together with Holocaust survivors, FIDF supporters, and Israeli officers in uniform, gratefully flying the Israeli flag, we will send a clear message: We are here, we will never forget, and we will do whatever we must do to protect our country and our people to guarantee – Never Again.”



Tags Israel Holocaust Holocaust survivors IDF independence day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
4

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
5

Russia fools us economically, their statistics are a collection of lies - opinion

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by