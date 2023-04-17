The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

ADL launches Holocaust education program in US

Currently, only 25 states in the US require mandatory Holocaust education.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 13:27
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during the Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" summit at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, November 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during the Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" summit at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, November 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new and important initiative was launched to expand Holocaust education across the United States.

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) “Learn To Never Forget,” is a public awareness and advocacy campaign targeted at “improving and expanding Holocaust education in schools across the United States,” according to a statement by the ADL.

As part of the #LearnToNeverForget campaign, ADL will be lobbying for the passage of H.R. 603, the Holocaust Education & Antisemitism Lessons Act (H.E.A.L.) in Congress and advocating for the adoption of state and local Holocaust education legislation. To advance legislation, ADL will be raising awareness among policymakers and supporters, building coalitions with diverse partners, organizing grassroots advocacy meetings with lawmakers, gathering petition letters to deliver to legislators, publishing research findings, and providing recommendations for Holocaust education curricula along with coalition partners.

Research shows that Holocaust education is beneficial

Research proves that Holocaust education is an effective, proven lever to combat antisemitism in society.  A national survey that was conducted in 2020 showed that Holocaust education in high school reflects gains not only in historical knowledge but also manifests in cultivating more empathetic, tolerant, and engaged students. The results also indicated that exposure to Holocaust survivor testimony is strongly associated with numerous positive outcomes in early adulthood including higher critical thinking skills and a greater sense of social responsibility.

And yet, in 2021, CNN reported that 31 states don’t require schools to teach about the Holocaust. According to the ADL, currently, only 25 states have mandatory Holocaust studies.

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

“Studies have shown that Holocaust education builds understanding and empathy in young people,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “At a time of historically high antisemitic incidents and attitudes, we must make sure future generations learn the history of antisemitism and the importance of confronting hate when young people encounter it in their own lives,” Greenblatt said.

“Studies have shown that Holocaust education builds understanding and empathy in young people.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

A recent survey by the Claim Conference found that there are critical gaps both in awareness of basic facts as well as detailed knowledge of the Holocaust in the US, and there was a broad-based consensus that schools must be responsible for providing comprehensive Holocaust education. Seven out of ten Americans (70%) said in this survey that fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust than they used to.

A new ADL survey revealed that more than 90% of Americans believe high school students should learn about the Holocaust, with 87% agreeing that high school students should learn about antisemitism through history and today.



Tags adl United States Holocaust Remembrance Day Holocaust education
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Rabbi Leo Dee: 'Our family of seven is now a family of four'

Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023.
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by