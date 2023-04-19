Aliyah minister discussed tensions between US Jews and Israel in NY

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer (The Religious Zionist Party) met on Monday with the CEO of the New York Jewish Federation, Eric Goldstein.

Sofer told Goldstein according to a statement that the two "discussed the concerns that some of the American Jews have at this time," about the judicial reforms, Law of Return and other issues. "I told him [Goldstein] that as someone who has led a discourse of unity in the past year, I believe in the connection, dialogue and connection between all the Jews around the world."

Sofer added that the "contribution of the Jewish Federation is significant for the Jews of the world and the State of Israel in particular. I appreciate the important contribution of American Jews to the State of Israel."

Sofer is in the midst of a week-long tour of US, Canada Jewish communities

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer meets with a delegation of Orthodox rabbis from North America. (credit: COURTESY OF ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

Sofer opened his first day of his visit to the US, which was his first time in the country, with a prayer service at the grave of the Lubavitch Rabbi in Queens and afterwards a tour of Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Later, Sofer met dozens of girls and boys from the NCSY youth movement of the Orthodox Union "and talked to them about the State of Israel and the possibility that they would immigrate to Israel in order to enlist in the Israeli army, national service and integration into the academic system," a statement on behalf of Sofer said.

Sofer began his second day of his visit at Baruch College, where he talked with Jewish students about their attitudes towards the State of Israel and encouraged them to make aliyah. He visited the offices of the Jewish Agency in New York where he met the head of the delegation, Neta Katz, from whom he received an overview of the agency's activities in North America.

In addition, Sofer paid a visit to Yeshiva University where he toured the different campuses and met with one of the heads of the Yeshiva, Rabbi Meir Goldwicht along with members of the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization who are accompanying Sofer on his trip to the US and Canada.

Sofer participated in a ceremony at the Ben Porat Yosef school in New Jersey during Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday and joined a ceremony that they held at the school, where he said: "About eight decades after the Holocaust, we see an increase in antisemitism, on campuses, in the streets and in the public arena. We see terrorist attacks and hate crimes against Jews, in Israel and around the world. We must speak, educate and act against antisemitism everywhere, in all its forms. This is our duty, both to the survivors and to our children."

Sofer is one of the more moderate members of the Religious Zionist Party, who hasn't been quoted saying statements that may be perceived as divisive or extreme. That said, a vast majority of his meetings and visits took place at Orthodox institutions and with Orthodox leaders.