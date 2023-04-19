The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Aliyah minister discussed tensions between US Jews and Israel in NY

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer is touring American and Canadian Jewish communities this week for the first time.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 04:00

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 04:05
Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer (The Religious Zionist Party) met on Monday with the CEO of the New York Jewish Federation, Eric Goldstein (photo credit: Aliyah and Absorption Minister's office)
Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer (The Religious Zionist Party) met on Monday with the CEO of the New York Jewish Federation, Eric Goldstein
(photo credit: Aliyah and Absorption Minister's office)

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer (The Religious Zionist Party) met on Monday with the CEO of the New York Jewish Federation, Eric Goldstein.

Sofer told Goldstein according to a statement that the two "discussed the concerns that some of the American Jews have at this time," about the judicial reforms, Law of Return and other issues.  "I told him [Goldstein] that as someone who has led a discourse of unity in the past year, I believe in the connection, dialogue and connection between all the Jews around the world."

Sofer added that the "contribution of the Jewish Federation is significant for the Jews of the world and the State of Israel in particular.  I appreciate the important contribution of American Jews to the State of Israel."

Sofer is in the midst of a week-long tour of US, Canada Jewish communities 

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer meets with a delegation of Orthodox rabbis from North America. (credit: COURTESY OF ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY) Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer meets with a delegation of Orthodox rabbis from North America. (credit: COURTESY OF ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

Sofer opened his first day of his visit to the US, which was his first time in the country, with a prayer service at the grave of the Lubavitch Rabbi in Queens and afterwards a tour of Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.  Later, Sofer met dozens of girls and boys from the NCSY youth movement of the Orthodox Union "and talked to them about the State of Israel and the possibility that they would immigrate to Israel in order to enlist in the Israeli army, national service and integration into the academic system," a statement on behalf of Sofer said.

Sofer began his second day of his visit at Baruch College, where he talked with Jewish students about their attitudes towards the State of Israel and encouraged them to make aliyah. He visited the offices of the Jewish Agency in New York where he met the head of the delegation, Neta Katz, from whom he received an overview of the agency's activities in North America.

In addition, Sofer paid a visit to Yeshiva University where he toured the different campuses and met with one of the heads of the Yeshiva, Rabbi Meir Goldwicht along with members of the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization who are accompanying Sofer on his trip to the US and Canada.

Sofer participated in a ceremony at the Ben Porat Yosef school in New Jersey during Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday and joined a ceremony that they held at the school, where he said: "About eight decades after the Holocaust, we see an increase in antisemitism, on campuses, in the streets and in the public arena. We see terrorist attacks and hate crimes against Jews, in Israel and around the world. We must speak, educate and act against antisemitism everywhere, in all its forms.  This is our duty, both to the survivors and to our children."

Sofer is one of the more moderate members of the Religious Zionist Party, who hasn't been quoted saying statements that may be perceived as divisive or extreme. That said, a vast majority of his meetings and visits took place at Orthodox institutions and with Orthodox leaders.



Tags aliyah new york jewish federations diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by