Lapid to American Jews: Don't give up on Israel

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Monday that the Israeli government will be democratically replaced and asked the 2,000 American Jews in the audience: "don't give up on us," regarding Israel. Lapid spoke with the Jewish Federations of North America during their annual general assembly, this year in Tel Aviv in honor of Israel's 75th Independence Day.

"It's great to be here, unlike others," he said, criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who canceled his participation in the conference on Sunday.

Understanding concerns of Diaspora Jews

"I know you're worried. I know you're nervous. I know you might even be angry. I'm worried too," Lapid said. "The reason we're worried or angry or nervous or even scared is because we care, because we love this place. Because we want our children to feel connected to it. Because we want them to know Israel is always a home for them, and a home for every Jew wherever he or she lives."

He explained that "I know how many people here feel about this government. I know it doesn't represent your values. It doesn't represent mine either. But this government isn't all of Israel. These past months we have seen the strength of Israeli democracy. We have seen the deep democratic instinct of Israeli society. The protests have been patriotic. The protesters wrapped themselves in the blue and white flag of Israel. They sang our national anthem. They stood for a minute of silence to remember the victims of the terrorism we still face," he said.

"We need to replace the judicial overhaul with a constitution for Israel, based on the values of our Declaration of Independence," Lapid said, receiving applause from a majority of the audience.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid meets with Jewish Leaders in New York City, April 10, 2023. (credit: JACKSON KRULE)

"I'll do my best to do this with diligence and dignity," Lapid shared. "This government was democratically elected and it will be democratically replaced," he added, again, receiving applause, adding that "that is the nature of democracy; Governments come and go, the State of Israel is here to stay. The people of Israel are here to stay."

Lapid asked the participants "today, maybe more than ever, we need you to rally around us. To stand with us. Remind your communities of that call in the Declaration of Independence. Remind them that their bond isn't with the government of Israel, but the State of Israel and the people of Israel. Remind them that we're still a family. Remind them that we should never let anyone break that bond – from outside or from within.

And don't let them forget the threats we face; they are as serious and dangerous as ever."