Yeshiva U. to hold landmark Jewish studies conference in Dubai

New York's Yeshiva University is set to hold a landmark Jewish studies conference in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday – the first conference of its kind in an Arab nation.

The program will be titled "Interacting Philosophies, Shared Friendships" and held at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities.

The conference will cover social dynamics and the mutual influences between Islam and Judaism. In particular, there will be a heavy focus on Moses ben Maimon, the medieval Jewish scholar known as Maimonides or the Rambam.

Coordinating the program is YU's Rabbi Dr. Stuart Halpern alongside the former UAE Federal National Council member Ahmed Almansoori.

"We are proud to be partnering with academic colleagues and both the Muslim and Jewish communities as we enrich each other through shared learning and strengthened friendship," Halpern said, according to a YU blogpost.

Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University (credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)

Helping the Muslim and Jewish communities enrich each other

Speaking to the YU Commentator, Halpern explained that the event has been in the works since January and will host students from both universities, community members and Emirati officials.

The conference will be held between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dubai time and can be watched here: https://themuseum.ae/symposium_may3

After the conference, YU students will be given a tour of the Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith complex located on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island. The facility houses a church, mosque and synagogue and is intended to support and facilitate inter-faith dialogue.