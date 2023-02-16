Interfaith center including a synagogue to open in Abu Dhabi on Thursday

The Moses Ben Maimon synagogue will be inaugurated on Thursday and will hold its first Shabbat services this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The synagogue is part of the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island, which contains houses of worship for the three Abrahamic faiths: a synagogue, a mosque and a church.

Each house of worship was carefully designed, incorporating traditional materials and architecture used in all three faiths. The church's altar is pointing east, the mosque pointed towards the Kaabaa in Mecca and the synagogue bimah (a raised platform with a reading desk for reading the Torah) and Torah scrolls are facing towards Jerusalem.

The Abrahamic Family House is opening with a conference taking place on Thursday and Friday.

There will be an official opening of the synagogue and a hanging of the mezuzah (a piece of parchment with Hebrew verses from the Torah, which Jews hang on their doorposts), as well as a guided tour, a ceremony and lunch for the Jewish community. On Friday, a conference discussing the relations between the religions will take place. Among the speakers will be Rabbi David Rosen, AJC’s International Director of Interreligious Affairs.

The local community, under the baton of Rabbi Yehudah Sarna, Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, will hold Shabbat prayers and celebrations. There will also be a dedication to the Emirati President's Torah scroll.

The Abrahamic Family House. (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

President Mohamed bin Zayed was expected to participate in the opening ceremony on Thursday, but it was reported that his brother, Saif bin Zayed, the UAE's Interior Minister, will participate.

"There is no site like this in the entire world," Rosen told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. Rosen, who visited all three sites said, "nowhere in the world are there three separate places of worship, established by a government, as well as an interfaith center near them. These are three stunning buildings." Rosen explained that the fact that these three houses of prayer are located near all of the national and central museums in Abu Dhabi, "millions of tourists will visit these three places of worship since they have such amazing visibility. This is an opportunity to present our heritage of the Jewish People."

First purpose-built synagogue in UAE

The Abrahamic Family House hosts the first purpose-built synagogue in the UAE. The Abrahamic Family House website explained that the “synagogue presents a series of architectural thresholds that culminate in a shrouded, sanctified built representation of communal prayer.

The multi-layered facade of the synagogue recalls the Jewish Sukkot festival, where palm trees are harvested and communities build tents in their gardens as designated areas for gathering and eating."