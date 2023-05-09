The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Federations to hold online rally for Evan Gershkovich, Jewish journalist jailed in Russia

The rally extends a substantial Jewish response to Gershkovich’s detention when his colleagues appealed before Passover for Jews to leave a place for the reporter at Seder tables.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MAY 9, 2023 03:09
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS)

(JTA) — The Jewish Federations of North America is holding an online rally for Evan Gershkovich, the Jewish Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges, the latest in Jewish community advocacy on behalf of the young journalist.

The rally to take place on Monday will include remarks from Sen. Robert Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who is a Democrat from New Jersey, Gershkovich’s home state.

Attempts to 'bring Evan home'

It will solicit signatures for a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken “urging him to take every step in his power to bring Evan home,” a release said.

Blinken and the Biden administration are already committed to securing the release of Gershkovich, who is 31, saying the charges are bogus and are part of the US-Russia escalation stemming from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

: Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in this handout picture taken in Moscow, Russia, 2019. (credit: The Moscow Times/Handout via REUTERS): Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in this handout picture taken in Moscow, Russia, 2019. (credit: The Moscow Times/Handout via REUTERS)

The rally extends a substantial Jewish response to Gershkovich’s detention that began shortly after he was arrested, when his colleagues appealed before Passover for Jews to leave a place for the reporter at Seder tables. The gesture echoed a symbol of the movement to free Jews trapped in the Soviet Union, who included Gershlovich’s parents.

Nothing in the charges so far have suggested that Gershkovich being Jewish was a factor in his arrest. But a number of prominent Jews have recently been prosecuted on security charges in Russia, with the former chief rabbi of Moscow, who left under duress last year, raising alarm about what he says is a pattern.



Tags United States protests Russia journalism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by